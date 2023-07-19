Netflix surprises on subscriber growth: ‘they’ve executed the playbook perfectly’
- Netflix added a whopping 5.9 million subscribers in its fiscal Q2.
- Alex Kantrowitz of Big Technology shared his view on Netflix Inc.
- Netflix shares are down roughly 5.0% in extended trading today.
Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) says subscriber growth topped expectations by a massive margin in the second quarter. Its shares are still down 5.0% in extended trading.
Netflix shares down on revenue outlookCopy link to section
The stock is primarily responding to the revenue guidance that came in shy of Street estimates.
Netflix forecasts $8.52 billion in revenue in its third financial quarter. In comparison, analysts were at $8.66 billion. Still, Alex Kantrowitz of Big Technology said on CNBC’s “Closing Bell”:
Story for Netflix is, it’s making the right moves as a business to exist and thrive in this economy. Had four of their highest single day sign-ups after [password sharing]. That’s been huge for them.
On the earnings front, the streaming giant sees $3.52 a share in Q3 – better than $3.23 per share expected.
Netflix beats the Street in subscriber growthCopy link to section
Netflix added a whopping 5.9 million subscribers in its recently concluded quarter. Experts had forecast 1.82 million additions only. According to Kantrowitz:
20% of new sign-ups are coming via ad-tier. They’re getting some growth from it, we’ll see them monetise that. It’s another incremental revenue source for Netflix.
The mass media behemoth said its ad-supported tier has accumulated over 5.0 million subscribers so far. It also confirmed plans of extending paid sharing to the remaining countries following its success in more than 100 countries already.
More importantly, the California-based company said it will add a similar number of paid net subscribers in its current quarter as it did in Q2. Year-to-date, Netflix shares are up over 50% at writing.
Notable figures in Netflix Q2 earnings reportCopy link to section
- Earned $1.49 billion versus the year-ago $1.44 billion
- Per-share earnings also climbed from $3.20 to $3.29
- Revenue increased 2.7% year-on-year to $8.19 billion
- Consensus was $2.85 a share on $8.29 billion revenue
- Free cash flow jumped to a jaw dropping $1.3 billion
In a letter to shareholders today, Netflix attributed the second-quarter strength to its ad-tier and password sharing. Kantrowitz added:
I give Netflix management a lot of credit. As a business, they’ve executed the playbook perfectly in terms of what they needed to do, where they were, and where they needed to get to.
Netflix lifts its guidance for free cash flowCopy link to section
The Nasdaq-listed firm also raised its outlook for full-year free cash flow to $5.0 billion as it expects to spend less on content in 2023 – partly because the Hollywood is currently on strike.
They’re much better positioned as they have a nice stock of foreign shows and movies. There’s a lot of reality television. They can thrive on those while the rest of competitors figure out what to put on their sites.
On Wednesday, Netflix scrapped its basic streaming plan in the United States as well as the United Kingdom to drive more users to the ad-tier.
Wall Street currently has a consensus “overweight” rating on Netflix shares.
