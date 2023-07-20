Federal Reserve officially launches FedNow instant payment service

Newton is a News Reporter at Invezz, covering crypto news and interviews. He was attracted to the…

The Federal Reserve announced the release of the government’s first instant payment service, FedNow, on Thursday (July 20). The much-anticipated system will allow users to transfer money and pay bills instantaneously.

It's a great day for the world of payments! The Federal Reserve's FedNow® Service is now live! Per a statement from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome H. Powell in the Fed's press release: "The Federal Reserve built the FedNow Service to help make everyday payments over the coming… pic.twitter.com/QuODpQ1mlq — Alloya Corporate FCU (@AlloyaCorp) July 20, 2023

The payment service launched with multiple banks joining as partners. The Federal Reserve believes all financial institutions in the United States will onboard the new system in the upcoming months or years.

Credit unions and banks can sign up to use FedNow and ensure instant cash transfers for their clients 24/7 throughout the year. Fed Chair Jerome Powell stated

“The Federal Reserve built the FedNow Service to help make everyday payments over the coming years faster and more convenient.”

Gensler promised that businesses and individuals would gradually enjoy more benefits as banks increasingly adopt the new payment system, with perks including instant paychecks and enterprises accessing paid invoices faster.

About FedNow

Copy link to section

FedNow is a Federal Reserve-monitored instant payment service that runs 24/7 throughout the year. Meanwhile, the system appears different from P2P payment options such as PayPal, Zelle, or Venmo. FedNow is more like an infrastructure for banks to complete immediate transactions.

Over 50 renowned financial institutions, including Peoples Bank, Well Fargo, and JPMorgan, have adopted FedNow and will participate immediately. Further, Federal Reserve trusts nearly all USA banks will adopt the service in the upcoming years.

FedNow will make day-to-day money management quicker and easier. For example, users can transact 365 days a year. That means you can pay your bills without delays, even during holidays. Also, individuals would transfer cash between different banks instantly.

FedNow is a broader payment system that will support immediate transactions in different cases, including sending money to employees, friends & family, and between varying accounts.