Shiba Memu: An AI cryptocurrency to watch in 2023 and beyond

It is said that great opportunities never knock on the door twice. However true that could be, Shiba Memu could be one of the best meme cryptocurrencies in 2023 and beyond. Forget about the much-hyped meme tokens fueled by pump and dump. Shiba Memu carries utility and the mojo required to succeed in a meme scene. But what is all about the meme token that burst into the presale days ago and raised more than $994,000?

What is Shiba Memu, and how does it work?

When Shiba Memu is mentioned, it brings memories of its predecessor Shiba Inu. It should bring such comparisons because of the similar connotation “Shiba” related to a Japanese dog. It is commonly used as the theme or symbol for meme cryptocurrencies like Shiba Inu and Dogecoin. And so Shiba Memu is a meme cryptocurrency.

Shiba Memu aspires to become the top dog amongst its peers. It differentiates itself by being a self-sustaining meme cryptocurrency. The project uses AI to run its affairs. As you may already know, AI is becoming the preferred tool for achieving more for less. It can personalise messages, mine data for predictive analysis, and process and convert information into usable formats.

Using AI, Shiba Memu will market itself, surf the internet for the most creative advertising, and deliver tailored messages. It can generate PR around itself and take on peers and create meme hype. The Shiba Memu team believes the project can do more than 100 marketing agencies combined. All these are possible as Shiba Memu never sleeps and works around the clock. As such, the potential for the project is high, owing to the power of AI.

Shiba Memu also features an AI dashboard. Users can view the latest marketing campaigns, ask the AI robot questions via the dashboard, and provide feedback and suggestions. The software can also conduct sentimental analysis to predict future market movement for tailored marketing.

Shiba Memu’s prediction in 2023 and 2024

We all have seen the power of hype-driven cryptocurrencies. DOGE and Shiba are some old dogs that have exceeded expectations, at the least of positive news. Both cryptocurrencies have become mainstream, finding acceptance at loved merchant stores. PEPE came into the light in the year, rising by several digit percentages.

Shiba Memu has the advantage of being AI-powered and carrying a utility beyond a mere meme label. Users will find utility in querying and getting up-to-date answers. The AI also allows staking and earning through a liquidity pool.

With the above, the prediction for the token is huge. However, 2023 comes too early, as the token will start listing on major centralised exchanges in the third quarter of 2024. This is when the token will tap liquidity from many users and investors, allowing the price to skyrocket. From there, a conservative prediction is a four-digit percentage price increase in price in 2024. But hold on! Could it be the right time to invest in Shiba Memu.

Shiba Memu price dynamics. Is it worth buying now?

While Shiba Memu is only on presale, its price is always ticking higher. The price of the cryptocurrency increases every day at 6 pm GMT. The presale will conclude in 8 weeks.

Over the 8-week presale period, early buyers have access to low prices of Shiba Memu. The presale started at $0.011125 and is currently going for $0.014500. At the end of the eight weeks, the price of SHMU will be $0.0244.

Even with our prediction of a potential price surge in 2024, buying the token at the early presale phase is worthwhile. The price is low, and holders could smile as the token rises over the course of the presale and when it lists in 2024.