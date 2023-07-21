Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE: TSM) says its profit declined in the second quarter for the first time in four years. Shares of semiconductor behemoth ended about 5.0% down today.

Rising focus on AI will benefit TSMC

Copy link to section

The multinational attributed the hit to continued weakness in consumer electronics demand due to macroeconomic headwinds and issued somewhat of a downbeat guidance for its current quarter as well.

TSMC expects its revenue to climb and come in between $16.7 billion and $17.5 billion in Q3. But gross margin, it warned in a press release, will contract further to about 52.5%.

Still, Richard Clode – Fund Manager at Janus Henderson Investors remains bullish on Taiwan Semiconductor as he expects its premium 3-nanometre chip to play a pivotal role in artificial intelligence.

In three years, your iPhone, every laptop, PC, car will have AI capability [and] have more powerful semiconductors. How do you make more powerful semiconductor? You go more to the leading edge.

Key takeaways from TSMC Q2 results

Copy link to section

Net income printed at $5.85 billion versus $7.6 billion a year ago

Earnings per American depositary share came in at $1.14

Revenue sunk 10% on a year-over-year basis to $15.68 billion

Consensus was $1.07 a share on $15.45 billion in revenue

Smartphone revenue tanked 9.0% versus the same quarter last year

High-performance computing revenue also dropped 5.0%

Most notably, the Hsinchu-headquartered firm makes chips for the Apple iPhone. Nvidia also depends on it to manufacture the GPUs.

Gross margin took a hit in the second quarter

Copy link to section

TSMC said gross margin stood at 54.1% in its recently concluded quarter – down 220 basis points sequentially and 500 basis points versus last year. Still, Clode told CNBC today:

I think what gives TSMC a much more outsized growth opportunity longer term is this: every chip will have to get bigger to incorporate compute performance needed to deliver all of these AI copilots.

Also on Thursday, Taiwan Semiconductor delayed production at its new factory in Arizona citing not enough skilled labour.

TSMC shares are up more than 30% for the year at writing.