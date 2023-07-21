Shiba Inu lead to speak at major conference as Shiba Memu presale hits $1.027M

The Shiba Inu team has officially announced that Shiba Inu’s Lead Developer, Shytoshi Kusama, is set to deliver a keynote speech at this year’s Blockchain Futurist Conference scheduled for August 15th and 16th. Shiba Inu is the official Title sponsor of this year’s Blockchain Futurist Conference.

According to the statement from the team, Kusama shall use AI to deliver his speech which will shed light on Shiba Inu’s grand vision and offer critical predictions about the future of cryptocurrencies. The news comes as the new Shiba-themed AI-powered Shiba Memu project presale hit $1,027,290.

Release of the Shiba Inu’s World Paper.

The Shiba Inu team also made hints about the upcoming publication of the eagerly awaited World Paper.

The team has said that the lengthy document, which contains hundreds of pages, will be made public through a series of short blog articles just before the Blockchain Futurist Conference starts. However, the whole and final text of the World paper will be made public during the conference in all its splendour.

We’re thrilled to announce that our very own @ShytoshiKusama is a speaker at #Futurist23. Hold on tight as we unveil our world paper and get ready for a few surprises that will leave your tails wagging with excitement. This is going to be legendary! #SummerOfShibarium pic.twitter.com/Khc10QJFsc — Shib (@Shibtoken) July 20, 2023

The World paper covers all the vital aspects of the Shiba Inu ecosystem, including details about its ecosystem tokens: SHIB, BONE, LEASH, TREAT, and Shi.

The Shiba Inu team also teased a few other surprises for the community in the coming days.

But while Shiba Inu ups its game and embraces the use of artificial intelligence as is evident in Kusama using AI to address the conference, the new upcoming Shiba Memu is expected to give Shiba Inu a run for its money.

