Crypto price predictions: Tron, Chancer, VeChain

Cryptocurrency prices had a mixed performance this week as investors waited for more news and catalysts. Bitcoin and Ethereum moved slightly below $30,000 and $1,900, respectively. At the same time, some coins like Chainlink, Tron, and XDC Network made a bullish breakout. In this article, we will explain what to expect with coins like Tron, Chancer, and VeChain.

Chancer prediction

Chancer ($CHANCER) is a new cryptocurrency that is seeking to disrupt the sports betting and predictions market. The developers are currently running the first stage of a presale event that has raised more than $927k in less than a month. This means that the discounted first-phase tokens are about to run out since the target is $1 million.

Chancer is aiming to disrupt one of the biggest and fastest-growing industries in the world. Billions of people participate in sports betting and predictions. As a result, companies like DraftKings, Flutter Entertainment, and FanDuel are worth billions of dollars. The industry is mostly growing in the US, where the Supreme Court ruled in favour of it a few years ago,

Chancer’s platform will have several important features. For example, in addition to popular sports betting events, it will have a feature that lets users create their markets and share them with their friends and relatives.

Most importantly, Chancer will be a fully decentralized platform where members of the community will vote on several important measures such as fees and features. $CHANCER token holders will also be able to share their profits.

Tron price prediction

Tron has been one of the best-performing cryptocurrencies this year. It continued its rally on Saturday and jumped to a high of $0.094, the highest point since 2021. It has jumped by more than 90% from the lowest level in 2022.

Tron has moved above all moving averages and the important resistance point at $0.085. This resistance point was an important one since it was at the double-top level. Oscillators like the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the MACD have also pointed upwards. Therefore, the coin will likely continue doing well in the coming days as buyers target this week’s high of $0.094.

VeChain price prediction

VeChain price has been in a tight range in the past few weeks as volume remains low in the network. It was trading at $0.0195, where it has been in the past few days. The coin is hovering at the 25-day and 50-day moving averages. The current price is also important since it was the lowest swing in March.

At the same time, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has moved to the neutral point of 50 while the MACD is moving sideways. Therefore, the coin will likely remain in the current range and then make a bearish breakout to the next support at $0.0165.