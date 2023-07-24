Binance joins crypto exchanges listing newly launched WLD token

Newton is a News Reporter at Invezz, covering crypto news and interviews. He was attracted to the…

Binance is among the leading cryptocurrency exchanges to reveal that it would list the newly launched Worldcoin (WLD). The dominant trading platform by volume confirmed the token would begin trading today at 9:00 am UTC.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has officially launched Worldcoin to help separate humans from artificial intelligence, a massive challenge in today’s world (read more here). Meanwhile, Individuals that acquire a unique World ID will receive the native WLD coin, which they can deposit into their Binance accounts.

The exchange enabled the deposit functionality earlier on Monday (July 24). Furthermore, Binance will support leveraged WLD token trading via its margin feature.

Top exchanges list newly released WLD tokens

Copy link to section

WorldCoin’s WLD debuted on ByBit around two hours (trading at $0.3) before CZ’s company announced its listing. However, enhanced optimism during the token launch saw the altcoin soaring to $2.79 fifteen minutes after going live.

CoinGecko data shows WLD boasts a total supply of 10B tokens and a fully diluted cap of $25.6B (according to press time prices). The creators issued the alt on Optimism and Ethereum.

Also, OKX has kick-started WLD deposits, and trading will start shortly. The trading firm will begin spot trading once WorldCoin meets its liquidity requirements. Other exchanges trading the tokens are Gate.io and Huobi. This AI altcoin remains poised for impressive rallies.