Cheqd launches Creds to address web3 challenges & protect against AI

Cheqd, an infrastructure for ensuring a trusted data economy, announced the launch of Creds during Monday’s Nebular Summit in Paris. The new platform for holding, sharing, and issuing digital credentials will help create a portable reputation and safeguard against generative AI wariness.

Addressing web3 challenges with Creds

Creds address various web3 challenges, including trust, engagement, community security, privacy concerns, and distrust emerging from generative artificial intelligence (AI). Digital credentials remain crucial as a safe, reusable, and portable option to ensure a decentralized reputation and prove identity.

Community safety, decentralized reputation, & portable trust

Security remains the top challenge within the web3 sector, with massive fraudulent deals triggering distrust in the cryptocurrency communities. Meanwhile, Creds will allow projects to confirm ownership of wallets, reputation, and handles to prevent impersonation, scams, and Sybil attacks in leading platforms such as Telegram and Discord.

Generative AI has compounded the challenges with fake news and content. Nonetheless, reputation and trust will help fight the issue. Creds’ additional privacy feature helps individuals build a verifiable reputation by sharing credentials for other players to verify.

Improving community engagement with gamification

Besides improving user engagement, gamification helps companies acquire and retain customers, translating to increased profits. Creds enable individuals and projects to interact with gamification mechanics, including learn-to-earn, and incentivized quests, introducing unique trust and reputation for amplified engagement. Cheqd’s Eduardo Hotta stated,

“More and more organizations are looking to become community-focused to take advantage of the rising community economy. As an example, it’s preferable to have a smaller number of real active community members, or superfans, than to have a group with thousands of bots.”

Further, cheqd co-founder and CEO Fraser Edwards explained how the new functionality ensures reputation and trust, magnifying the success that SoulBound Tokens (SBTs) and Non-Fungible tokens (NFTs) have attained in privacy-preserving. Edwards stated,

“Creds offers a privacy-preserving alternative to the surveillance enabling tech of SBTs and NFTs where you have little control over your privacy, as activities and other information are written on the ledger, making it public and immutable. Creds are collectable, portable, secure, and verifiable; it has all the best things that the NFT and SBT have with the addition of everything else they are missing.”