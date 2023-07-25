AI-busting Worldcoin creates maelstrom of negativity due to sketchy tokenomics

Newton is a News Reporter at Invezz, covering crypto news and interviews. He was attracted to the…

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman officially launched the Worldcoin (WLD) project to help distinguish humans from artificial intelligence online (read more). Meanwhile, the cryptocurrency community has expressed dissatisfaction over the new token, some calling it a scam.

One of the most level headed experts calls #worldcoin a straight up SCAM.



-Sketchy tokenomics

-Backdoor deals

-Market makers incentive to dump

-Price won’t get above $2.50 anytime soon



Watch the full clip below 👇🏻@00forrest #worldcoin $wld #crypto pic.twitter.com/iMI9y9nuKG — Sin City Crypto (@SinCityCrypto1) July 24, 2023

Worldcoin deteriorates amid community criticism

Copy link to section

While WorldCoin attracted attention due to its focus on AI, WLD has dropped by over 40% within the past day. The altcoin failed to retain its earlier highs due to various issues, including sketchy tokenomics, backdoor deals, and incentives to dump.

Ethereum’s co-founder Vitalik Buterin identified issues with Worldcoin shortly after the project launched, according to invezzz.com news. For now, analysts have attacked its tokenomics model, where most of the 10 billion WLD planned to unlock over the coming 15 years.

Token Unlocks reveals the community will enjoy three-quarters of Worldcoin’s total supply. Moreover, early investors that led the Initial Coin Offering (ICO), such as a16z, will receive nearly 10% of the asset supply. Also, projects with regular assets unlock generally witness massive selling momentum.

WLD price dip and opinions

Copy link to section

While Worldcoin catalyzed optimism within the markets on Monday, it has slumped by over 40% to a press time price of $0.0178. WLD skyrocketed to highs of $3.30 hours after its launch before significant dips. Sin City Crypto trusts the asset will not soar past $2.50 anytime soon.

Furthermore, most individuals believe WorldCoin would be a historic rug-pull, responding to Vailshire Capital Management CEO’s poll.

Source – Twitter screenshot

While crypto exchanges lined up to list the token, WorldCoin’s performance less than a day since it went live matches speculations that the AI market is a bubble waiting to burst. Meanwhile, the looming AI regulations and risks will likely determine whether artificial intelligence can sustain itself long-term.

It remains fascinating to witness how wild the AI ride would be.