EDX Markets integrates with Talos to expand institutional access to crypto

EDX Markets, a non-custodial crypto exchange backed by Fidelity, Citadel and Schwab among other Wall Street firms, has integrated with Talos, a leading provider of institutional-grade digital assets trading technology.

Details of this latest crypto news reveal that EDX Markets will look to leverage Talos’ trading technology to help its institutional clients tap into the growing crypto investment market.

EDXM to leverage Talos’ technology to expand institutional offering

Copy link to section

EDX Markets and Talos announced the integration on Tuesday, noting in a press release that the recently launched EDXM will leverage Talos technology to enhance the exchange’s capabilities and offer institutional traders access to more trading tools.

Accordingly, Talos becomes the first OEMS to integrate with the exchange and will see EDX Markets expand its liquidity venues to over 40. These includes top-tier exchanges, OTC desks, custodians, and market makers.

Jamil Nazarali, CEO of EDX Markets, commented:

“This collaboration broadens our range of liquidity options for clients, reinforcing our commitment to delivering a comprehensive and robust trading experience for both traditional financial institutions and crypto-native firms.”

Talos’ technology will help EDX Markets strengthen its reputation as a reliable marketplace, with this likely to see more institutional investors come to the crypto space.

Anton Katz, co-founder and CEO of Talos, reiterated:

“By integrating with our trading technology, EDX Markets expands its reach and enhances its offerings, bringing a secure, efficient, and transparent trading experience to market participants. This combination will strengthen our collective mission to drive institutional adoption and foster the convergence of traditional finance and digital assets.”

EDXM launched in June, as Invezz highlighted here, with the crypto exchange going live amid regulatory action against Binance, Coinbase and other crypto platforms by the SEC. EDX Markets announced initial support for Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH), the latter two seeing significant price gains following the news.