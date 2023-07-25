Snap stock tanks 20% on a ‘disaster’ second quarter

Follow Invezz on Telegram , Twitter , and Google News for instant updates >

Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) just reported its financial results for the second quarter that came in slightly ahead of estimates. Shares still tanked nearly 20% in extended hours.

Why is Snap stock being punished?

The stock is being punished primarily for the outlook that wasn’t too inspiring.

Snap now forecasts its revenue to fall between $1.07 billion and $1.13 billion in its current fiscal quarter. The top end of that range is in line with the FactSet consensus. On CNBC’s “Closing Bell: Overtime”, Wedbush analyst Dan Ives said:

If you looked up disaster in the dictionary, you’d see Snap’s ticker – because ultimately they continue to lose market share in digital advertising.

The New York listed firm is convinced that its daily active users will climb roughly to 406 million in Q3. Snap stock is still up roughly 14% versus the start of 2023.

Notable figures in Snap’s Q2 earnings report

Lost $377 million versus the year-ago $422 million

Per-share loss also narrowed a bit from 26 cents to 24 cents

Revenue inched down 4.0% year-on-year to $1.07 billion

Consensus was 25 cents loss on $1.05 billion in revenue

Snap noted an 8.0% decline in its operating expenses in the second quarter related primarily to a cost-cutting programme it initiated last year. According to Dan Ives:

There’s no confidence in this management team. Those [ad] dollars are going to others [like Google and Meta Platforms].

Snap continues to increase its DAUs

Snap ended the quarter with a total of 397 million daily active users – up 14%. Still, the Wedbush analyst warned:

They’re just on the wrong side of this trend. This is an Everest like uphill battle for growth in my opinion for Snap.

Experts had forecast up to 406 million DAUs on Snap at the end of Q2. The social media company reported $2.69 of average revenue per user in its recently concluded quarter versus $2.68 expected.

Heading into the earnings print, Wall Street rated Snap stock at “hold” on average.