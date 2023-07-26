Bitcoin (BTC) displays bullish signals as exchange supply hits 5-year low

Newton is a News Reporter at Invezz, covering crypto news and interviews. He was attracted to the…

Bitcoin (BTC) has witnessed bearish tendencies lately, which saw it losing the $30K value area to hover at $29K. The leading cryptocurrency by market value lost the $29,870 support level, opening the path to the foothold of $27.5K.

While such price actions indicated weakness in Bitcoin, some on-chain metrics suggest an upcoming bullishness. Despite Bitcoin plummeting below $30K, players are moving BTC from exchanges into self-custody – a bullish signal.

Bitcoin exchange supply at 5-year lows

Copy link to section

👍 #Bitcoin's supply on exchanges continues to move into self custody, and the drop below $30k last week hasn't triggered severe reactions that would indicate #FUD or more upcoming sell-offs. The 1.17M $BTC on exchanges is the least amount since Nov, 2018. https://t.co/UlqAO0W0cH pic.twitter.com/HmmUMm7QIx — Santiment (@santimentfeed) July 26, 2023

Santiment revealed that Bitcoin’s drop under $30,000 hasn’t catalyzed massive reactions that could suggest more upcoming price plunges or FUD. The asset’s supply on exchange plummeted to levels not witnessed since November 2018.

The on-chain analytic firm added that Bitcoin still hovers inside a familiar range between $28K and $31.8K. The value area has remained highly constricted, considering BTC’s substantial fluctuations from 2020 to 2022.

Nonetheless, market participants appear more optimistic about the current Bitcoin outlook, with bullish calls exceeding bearish ones. That indicates confidence among crypto investors despite the asset’s failure to sustain above the crucial support of $30K.

As seen here, Bitcoin continues to attract new players as fresh daily addresses increase. That’s a bullish indicator for the token as it indicates surged network usage and activity.

Bitcoin bulls gaining momentum

Copy link to section

The leading crypto broke the 100 MA, descending triangle, and Ichimoku cloud. While Bitcoin currently retests levels beyond the Ichimoku, bulls are renewing their strength. Successful retests will welcome a bullish rally for BTC.

#BTC Breakout the descending triangle and also break out the MA 100 and the Ichimoku cloud.

Currently, it is retesting above the Ichimoku cloud. Bulls are gaining momentum and a successful retest will result in another bullish rally. pic.twitter.com/5q0SeFUadm — Lainey Rustany trade (@laineyRustani) July 26, 2023

Cryptocurrency prices displayed minor upticks on Wednesday, with altcoins following Bitcoin’s actions. The top crypto gained 0.34% over the past 24 hours to $29,215.29. Ethereum surged 0.25% within that timeframe to $1,855.81.