Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) is up 6.0% this morning after reporting financial results for its second quarter that handily topped Street estimates.

Boeing stock up on FCF guidance

Copy link to section

Investors are content also because the aerospace giant reiterated its full-year guidance for up to $5.0 billion in free cash flow this year.

The multinational swung to $2.58 billion of free cash flow in its recently concluded quarter – well above $88.7 million that experts had forecast. On CNBC’s “Squawk Box”, CEO Dave Calhoun said:

It’s a reflection of strong demand. Air India, Riyadh Air, Ryanair – are all deals that were finalised in the quarter and the advanced payments that come with them are what show up.

At writing, Boeing stock is up roughly 17% versus the start of the year.

Notable figures in Boeing Q2 report

Copy link to section

Lost $563 million versus the year-ago $149 million

Per-share also increased from 25 cents to 93 cents

Adjusted loss came in at 82 cents on a per-share basis

Revenue went up 18.4% year-on-year to $19.75 billion

Consensus was 89 cents loss on $18.59 billion revenue

On Wednesday, Boeing also said that it will boost production of its 737 MAX from the current 31 a month to 38 per month. According to the Chief Executive:

Suppliers have been working diligently to eliminate constraints and slowly and steadily, we’re seeing fewer constraints. I’m feeling pretty good about where this is going.

What drove strength for Boeing in Q2?

Copy link to section

Boeing attributed the strength in its second quarter primarily to its commercial segment that noted a 41% increase in revenue – ahead of estimates. CEO Calhoun added:

Quality of the backlog has never been better. By the end of 2024, we’ll be completely out of 737 Max inventory overhang.

A 10% annualised growth in global services was also better-than-expected while $6.17 billion in revenue from defense, space, and security was roughly in line, as per the press release.

Wall Street currently has a consensus “overweight” rating on Boeing stock.