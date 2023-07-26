GBP/AUD analysis as Australia consumer inflation retreats

The pound to Australian dollar (GBP/AUD) exchange rate drifted upwards on Wednesday morning after the relatively mixed Australian inflation numbers. It rose to 1.9137, which was higher than this week’s low of 1.8932.

Australia inflation data

Copy link to section

The most important AUD news came out on Wednesday after the country’s statistics agency published the latest consumer inflation data. The numbers showed that Australia’s inflation dropped from 1.4% in Q1 to 0.8% in Q2. That decline was lower than the median estimate of 1.0%. It dropped from 5.6% to 5.4% on a YoY basis.

Meanwhile, the closely watched trimmed mean CPI dropped to 5.9% while the weighted mean CPI fell to 5.4%. These numbers showed that Australia’s inflation was moderating albeit at a slower pace than expected. A shortage of rental properties was the main cause as rents increased by 6.7% during the quarter.

In a statement, Treasurer Jim Chalmers noted that the government was working hard to lower inflation. It was focused on three important points, including having a bigger budget surplus, providing support, and focusing on supply-side issues.

Analysts expect that the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) will still continue tacking inflation in the coming months. A likely scenario is where the bank will leave rates unchanged in the next meeting followed by a hike in the next month.

The GBP/AUD price is also reacting to the economic situation in the UK. In its report on Tuesday, the IMF said that stronger consumer spending will help prevent the UK from falling into a recession The pair will next react to next week’s Bank of England decision in which the bank is expected to hike rates by 0.25%.

GBP/AUD technical analysis

Copy link to section

The pound to AUD exchange rate drifted upward after the latest Australian inflation numbers. It moved above the ascending trendline shown in black. The paair was also oscillating at the 25-day and 50-day moving averages while the Klinger oscillator pointed upwards.

Therefore, the GBP/AUD price will likely remain in this channel ahead of the upcoming Bank of England (BoE) decision. If this happens, the next level to watch will be at 1.9200. The stop-loss of this trade will be at 1.9000.