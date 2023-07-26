Kleros prediction: PNK surges amid fresh look at decentralised arbitration

Kleros price soared on Tuesday after new cryptocurrency project Worldcoin (WLD) went live, with the native Kleros token PNK rising to $0.024. While most cryptocurrencies traded lower or flat on the day, PNK jumped more than 9%, partly after Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin mentioned Proof of Humanity and Kleros decentralised court system in his post about Worldcoin.

Meanwhile, the Chancer presale continued to attract more investors with the total amount raised so far just shy of $990k.

Vitalik highlights Kleros in Worldcoin post

Copy link to section

Kleros (PNK) is a decentralised arbitration protocol that offers a platform for dispute resolution in the Web3 economy. The project launched in July 2018, and seeks to bridge the crypto economy and legal system via a blockchain-based tool for adjudication of disputes.

As well as acting as a trustless arbiter for cases on dApps, Kleros is a decentralised payment service. PNK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Kleros ecosystem, part of which involves token holders becoming jurors.

This unique blockchain architecture is what Vitalik referenced as he talked about the issues around “proof of personhood”, or the so-called “unique human problem.”

Worldcoin (created by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Tools for Humanity’s Alex Blania) is one of the largest proof of personhood projects. As Invezz covered, the project’s mainnet went live on Monday. Vitalik says Kleros’ decentralised court offers one of the mechanisms of solving the unique person question. Kleros price looks to have spiked following these comments.

Kleros price prediction

Copy link to section

Although not a prediction markets platform – like Chancer – Kleros’ design is one that could see dApps and legacy finance platforms benefit from inexpensive arbitration. This is by leveraging the PNK token, a smart contracts-based escrow system and oracle resolutions. PNK is used to incentivize jurors and holders for governance purposes.

In terms of price performance, the all-time high for the token is $0.38 reached in May 2021. PNK has traded lower since October 2022, the declines coinciding with the broader crypto market downtrend.

The altcoin is currently bearish and could dip again if profit taking and wider sell-off pressure continues. As such, the area around $0.026 may provide the immediate resistance level for the altcoin. $0.020 could be the primary support level.

What is Chancer?

Copy link to section

Like Kleros, Chancer brings a revolutionary blockchain-based system to the traditional market. In its whitepaper, the project describes a peer-to-peer (P2P) betting platform for Web3. That means that unlike traditional bookmakers and other betting providers, Chancer offers a new ecosystem where bettors have control of the markets they create, share and profit from.

One unique aspect of Chancer will be its decentralisation and transparency, with bet-makers able to benefit not just from custom P2P markets, but also other earning opportunities in the form of staking and governance rewards.

Visit Chancer.com to learn more about this project.

$CHANCER price prediction

Copy link to section

The Chancer platform is under development and currently has its native token $CHANCER in presale. As highlighted variously over the past few days, the $CHANCER tokens on offer to investors during the presale are quickly selling out. Interest in the project is underlined by how fast the team has managed to raise nearly $1 million of a targeted $15 million.

Looking at $CHANCER price today, we have the token at $0.011. It will then increase to $0.012 during the next presale stage and continue to rise at every other stage until it hits $0.021.

While we cannot offer a price prediction for $CHANCER based on its token sale and value changes, it is possible to highlight possible targets when tokens begin to trade on exchanges.

If all works out for Chancer, with market conditions permitting, the first major target in 2024 could be between $0.5 and $1.

Nothing suggests $CHANCER will certainly do this, but if all markets are rallying, then higher levels for the token’s price could be achievable.

What factors could affect Chancer price in 2024?

Copy link to section

Most likely, one of the factors that could be massive for Chancer’s token price is the potential of its P2P betting market amid an 11% growth projection for the global betting industry.

Also, the beta platform launch and testnets for market making, virtual betting and live streaming in Q4 could be key events. Mainnet launch and roll out of governance protocol in Q1, 2024 could also be a highly anticipated development.

Often, such milestones have come with increased demand for the underlying utility token in the open market.

Another trigger could be the eventual listing of the tokens on major cryptocurrency exchanges, which the roadmap shows is expected in Q3. The cryptocurrency market market is no stranger to tokens exploding 50x, 100x when going live on platforms like Coinbase and Binance – particularly during a bull market.

Long term outlook for Chancer and these factors aside, it’s good to note that crypto is still a nascent space. A confluence of any range of headwinds can come with negative triggers.