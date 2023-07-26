Worldcoin (WLD) market cap tops $255M days after launch: here’s how to buy it today

When Worldcoin (WLD) token was launched two days ago, the entire cryptocurrency world went ablaze and crypto exchanges lined up to list the new cryptocurrency.

The token surged by a whopping 70% minutes after its launch, although the bull trend has since dissipated. The main reason for the current go slow in WLD’s price can be attributed to concerns raised by Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin about centralization and privacy. There are also concerns seeing that the cryptocurrency has connections to FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried and Three Arrows Capital.

Investors including venture capital groups Andreessen Horowitz and Khosla Ventures, internet entrepreneur Reid Hoffman, and Sam Bankman-Fried poured roughly $250mn into the Worldcoin project.

Where to buy Worldcoin right now

Is Worldcoin (WLD) worth buying?

Irrespective of the concerns raised by an array of crypto gurus, including Vitalik Buterin, Worldcoin (WLD) creates an exciting opportunity for crypto investors, especially since it is connected to artificial intelligence technology, which is currently the talk of the town.

Immediately after its launch, Worldcoin (WLD) token climbed as high as $3.58 before slumping to $1.92 overnight before rebounding to its current price.

The overnight price decline was attributed to the crypto community’s uneasiness about the project, which uses hardware units known as Orbs to identify persons and prove they are human by scanning their irises. While being able to verify a person that way will be an integral aspect of the new digital economy in an era when AI is integrated into society, there are concerns about the invasion of personal privacy and security.

Why is Worldcoin being talked about so much?

Worldcoin is making headlines for its use of artificial intelligence to identify individuals by scanning their eyes.

Worldcoin claims to be a “privacy-preserving digital identity” protocol built on the Ethereum L2 solution Optimism (OP). It allows users to get a WorldID through Orb biometric verification and a cryptocurrency dubbed WLD.

Worldcoin airdrop: the details

Worldcoin launched on Monday with an airdrop of 43 million tokens to over 2 million sign-ups.

The WLD token had a 10 billion initial supply, of which 75% was assigned to the community, 9.8% was distributed to the development team, and 13.5% was given to investors in Tools for Humanity.

It was confirmed that over 2 million early community members were given access to more than 43 million WLD tokens. More than 90,000 addresses are eligible for the Worldcoin airdrop, with most of them receiving about 25 WLD tokens each according to blockchain research firm 0xScope.

How is Sam Altman connected to Worldcoin?

The Worldcoin cryptocurrency project is co-founded by Sam Altman alongside Alex Blania. Sam Altman is the CEO of OpenAI the company behind the now AI-powered ChatGPT chatbot, that triggered the current artificial intelligence hype.

WLD price prediction

Though it is difficult to predict the crypto prices due to their market volatility, the hype around the newly launched Worldcoin native token is likely to see the token’s price surge towards its previous all-time high of $3.58 in the coming days, especially after the crypto community gets better acquainted with how the protocol works.

$WLD social media coverage

