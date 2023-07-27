AWS expands Amazon Managed Blockchain for Web3 developers

AWS, an Amazon company and the world’s leading cloud service provider, has added two new services to its platform as it looks to expand access for blockchain developers.

The two services, announced on July 27, are Amazon Managed Blockchain (AMB) Access and Query, which AWS said were now accessible to developers building on public blockchains. The cloud tools will help Web3 developers “build scalable applications quickly and securely,” the platform said in a blog post.

AMB Access and Query starts with Bitcoin and Ethereum

John Liu, Head of Product, and Paul Fullarton, GM for Web3/Blockchain at AWS noted that AMB Access will expand serverless offerings for nodes on non-mining blockchain. With the service, developers can leverage instant call RPCs without the need for specialized blockchain infrastructure. AMB Access will start with distributed applications on Bitcoin.

AMB Query, on the other hand, will provide access to formatted blockchain data across multiple blockchains, beginning with Bitcoin and Ethereum.

According to AWS, potential uses are unlimited, and could include digital assets custodians, wallets and consumer engagement via NFTs.

Saman Michael Far, VP of Financial Services Technology at AWS said:

“Amazon Managed Blockchain Access and Query provide friction-free access to blockchain networks and their data so developers can easily create their Web3 applications. I expect this easy to incorporate functionality will enable new mainstream applications ranging from interacting with digital assets to creating new ways of engaging consumers and their brands.”

Developers can tap into AMB Access and Query through the AWS SDK, AWS Command Line Interface (AWS CLI), and AWS Management Console.

Today’s announcement comes a day after AWS announced it had expanded its Amazon Bedrock, a fully managed foundation model service to include additional models and a provider. The expanded access makes it easier for clients looking to build generative AI applications.

Meanwhile, AWS is also now the preferred cloud provider for energy giant Occidental (NYSE: OXY). The companies revealed this on Thursday, noting that the partnership will help Occidental’s digital transformation strategy.