Bitcoin (BTC) outlook as US GDP increases to 2.4% in Q2
- Bitcoin showed stability despite Thursday’s rate hike by the Fed.
- The leading assets target levels past $30K.
- Market players expect the latest financial reports to propel Bitcoin upward.
The leading cryptocurrency asset by market cap, Bitcoin, displayed resilience on Thursday, even with the Fed executing a rate hike. Meanwhile, the digital currency trades around the $29K vicinity, failing to overcome the hurdle at $30,000.
Nevertheless, an expert believes Bitcoin could dip before recording price surges.
Bitcoin’s potential upticksCopy link to section
Renowned crypto analyst Michael van de Poppe tweeted that Bitcoin rejected the value zone of $29.7K, targeting levels beyond $30K. He added that the United States Gross Domestic Product report could be crucial in shaping the crypto space.
While Fed’s recent rate hike has seen benchmark borrowing costs increase to 22-year highs, Van de Poppe trusts fine GDP & PCE figures could support Bitcoin’s move past $30K. Nonetheless, price dips might surface before the crypto regains its anticipated upsides.
US GDP increases to 2.4%Copy link to section
The latest report indicates that the United States’ first Q2 Gross Domestic Product reading stood at 2.4%, substantially higher than the consensus prediction of 1.8%. Also, the recent figure surpassed Q1’s 2% growth.
Cryptocurrency prices presented minor movements over the past day. Bitcoin gained 0.57% within the last 24 hours to trade at $29,425. Moreover, BTC’s daily trading volume increased by 27% to explore the $13.2B mark. The altcoin market seems to follow similar actions, with Ethereum soaring 0.91% in that timeframe to $1,874.
Bitcoin price hasn’t reacted to the increase in United States GDP figures. Players would wait for the market’s response during tomorrow’s US Core Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) data. Experts predict a 4.2% YoY PCE price index.
While the GDP data was lucrative, interest rates remain at ATHs of 5.5%, following Thursday’s Federal Reserve hike.
Bitcoin decoupling from economic events?Copy link to section
Meanwhile, Bitcoin’s response to the better-than-expected GDP has some stating that the leading asset might have decoupled from events in the financial space. Is it time to focus on the halving countdown?
