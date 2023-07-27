Chancer presale crosses $1M as token price rises to $0.011

Blockchain-based betting has always been a dream but could become a reality soon with a new crypto project Chancer. Since launching a presale of the native token $CHANCER on June 13, 2023, demand has been high. The team has raised over $1 million, with the value of the token rising at each stage. The token is currently priced at $0.011, higher than the previous $0.01. In the next phase, the price of $CHANCER is expected at $0.012. Tokens can be bought via the company’s website using ETH, USDT, BNB, or BUSD.

“Your Game, Your Rules, Your Odds” – The Chancer promise

Copy link to section

Betting may be one of the most lucrative and fastest-growing sectors. Statistics show that sports betting, one of the most popular, will grow by 9.50% this decade. Despite this trend, the investor’s position has been on the periphery.

Chancer wants to change how betting occurs, placing the investor at the centre. Coined on the phrase, “Your Game, Your Rules, Your Odds,” Chancer will let investors create their custom P2P betting markets via its decentralised platform. Investors can create P2P betting markets on almost any event they like, increasing flexibility and opportunities. It could be on football, the weather, an election outcome, the upcoming marathon, and many more.

A user that sets up a P2P market can then invite others and will determine the rules and odds of the game. This allows users to be in control as opposed to the current system, where the bookmakers have the final say.

The prospect of a flexible betting ecosystem could be why Chancer has been an exciting and demanded project so far.

Chancer is not only a betting platform. It has an investment angle where users get rewarded for creating Chancer markets. $CHANCER, the token to power the platform, is also available for staking. This means that investors can generate passive incomes apart from earnings from successful bets.

Is the Chancer token price set to skyrocket in 2023 and 2024?

Copy link to section

The price might be the most significant consideration for investing in any cryptocurrency. A price increase shows a strong belief in the value and potential of the underlying project.

Chancer’s long-term prospects depend on how much its decentralised betting grows in popularity. Early indications from the presale and the betting sector statistics show the project has a realistic chance to succeed. But is the token set to finish strongly in 2023 or 2024?

Looking at the project roadmap, any strong and sustainable gains in $CHANCER could occur in 2024. In 2023, investors could be treated to price swings when the token lists. The price could earn momentum after listing on CEXs, starting with Uniswap in Q3. A conservative prediction is a double or triple-digit percentage price increase in 2023.

2024 is when $CHANCER could start to skyrocket as the main platform launches in the first quarter. That means the growth of CHANCER in 2024 will emerge from the platform use rather than speculation of the token, allowing it to increase in value over time. Although there is no limit on the token’s potential in 2024, an increase of over 1,000% should not be discounted.

Is investing in $CHANCER this week ideal?

Copy link to section

Chancer’s presale occurs in 12 stages, targeting $15,000,000. The token’s value rises at each stage and is currently in the second stage.

Early investors have a chance to buy the token at a low valuation and ride the rest of the presale. It also means that early investors will maximise their earnings by the time the token’s price starts to increase on the listing. Thus, investing now makes sense for investors looking to maximise returns.