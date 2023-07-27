Digital lending displays long-term resilience amid surged demand for unsecured loans

Newton is a News Reporter at Invezz, covering crypto news and interviews. He was attracted to the…

Follow Invezz on Telegram , Twitter , and Google News for instant updates >

Digital lending involves borrowing & lending cash using platforms like mobile applications, lending sites, and cryptocurrency. The concept has attracted attention as it is quick and easy, removing the reliance on financial institutions such as banks.

Ease of access and speed make digital lending perfect for emergencies.

Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips and market analysis? Sign-up for the Invezz newsletter, today.

Speed, security, and convenience in the financial space

Copy link to section

Security, speed, and convenience are the top technological trends in the digital lending industry. Online safety remains crucial due to the dangers of losing sensitive data to fraudsters. Speed is essential as borrowers want to receive their money quicker. Moreover, individuals applying for loans want fewer hurdles.

Factors bolstering digital lending

Copy link to section

While individuals hunt for ways to finance their undertakings without collateral, demand for unsecured loans continues to soar. That’s especially the case for developed nations with high consumer debts. Also, traditional loans exhibit high-interest rates.

High rates have made borrowing money expensive, forcing people to find other financing sources, including digital lending.

Fintech innovation introduces various services and products within the financial space. Digital lenders have capitalized on this by providing online services for their customers.

Further, shifting consumer behavior has most people preferring internet transactions. Also, lenders can easily access their potential clients through the web.

India’s expanding digital lending market

Copy link to section

Recent data indicated impressive growth for India’s digital lending sector, forecasting a $515B market value come 2030. That confirms a positive future for the consistently expanding lending industry. Also, cryptocurrency business have flourished in the region.

Moreover, emerging Indian digital lending firms have recorded a notable CAGR of 39.5% growth within ten years. India’s digital lending market received investments worth $1B lately, with P2P lending accounting for most of the activity.