Intel Q2 earnings: ‘it has been slower to execute in AI’
- Intel reports a surprise profit for its second financial quarter.
- Wedbush analyst Matt Bryson shares his view on the chipmaker.
- Intel stock is up roughly 8.0% in after-hours trading on Thursday.
Follow Invezz on Telegram, Twitter, and Google News for instant updates >
Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) just reported a surprise profit for its fiscal second quarter. Shares are up 8.0% in after-hours.
Intel issues upbeat earnings outlookCopy link to section
Investors are also cheering the company’s earnings guidance for Q3. Intel forecasts 20 cents of per-share earnings in its current quarter versus analysts at 16 cents.
In terms of revenue, though, it sees $12.9 billion – about $320 million below the consensus. According to Wedbush Securities analyst Matt Bryson:
I think Intel needs to improve where its execution is in the server CPU space. But then also, new opportunities like AI, I think Intel has been a bit slower to execute in that category.
Adjusted gross margins are expected at about 43% in the third quarter, as per the press release. Intel shares are now up 40% versus the start of the year.
Intel Q2 financial highlightsCopy link to section
- Net income printed at $1.48 billion or 35 cents per share
- Had $454 million of loss in the same quarter last year
- Adjusted EPS printed at 13 cents as per the press release
- Revenue declined nearly 16% year-on-year to $12.95 billion
- Consensus was 4 cents of loss on $12.12 billion revenue
Adjusted gross margin stood at 39.8% in the recently concluded quarter. On Yahoo Finance Live, the Wedbush analyst added:
I think you have a number of mega trends that will drive more semiconductor demand. You’ve got AI, EVs, AR/VR
Is Intel stock worth buying today?Copy link to section
Intel topped experts’ forecast for both PC and data-centre sales in Q2. Wedbush’s Bryson also noted:
Today tells us that at least we’ve seen a bottom, particularly in PC category. Given their share in that space, it’s a nice gas generator they can use to allow them to invest in other interesting areas.
Still, he has a $30 price target on Intel stock that suggests about a 20% downside from here.
Other notable figures in the earnings report include $232 million of foundry services revenue that topped consensus by a significant margin. But network and edge sales came in slightly below expectations.
Copy expert traders easily with eToro. Invest in stocks like Tesla & Apple. Instantly trade ETFs like FTSE 100 & S&P 500. Sign-up in minutes.
77% of retail CFD accounts lose money.