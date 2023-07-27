Nexo joins the ACSS demonstrating its commitment to global regulatory compliance

In a significant move, Nexo, the world’s top institution for digital assets, has joined the avant-garde of companies joining the Association of Certified Sanctions Specialists (ACSS), demonstrating a steadfast dedication to international regulatory compliance.

Nexo wants to boost the team’s competencies by utilising ACSS’s vast databases, meticulous training materials, and extensive connections. All Nexo compliance professionals will complete rigorous training to earn their “Certified Sanctions Specialist” certifications, which will complement their already impressive credentials.

Development of a robust compliance program

The focused training will further enhance the knowledge and experience of Nexo’s Compliance team with OFAC and EU sanctions regimes, and thus promote the development of a robust compliance program.

Nexo’s cooperation with ACSS comes shortly after the crypto enterprise reinforced its data security via the SOC 2 Type 2 assessment conducted by A-LIGN.

Since its launch in 2018, Nexo has placed compliance and security at the core of its operations, with its Compliance and InfoSec departments having more than tripled this year. It continually proved itself as one of the only crypto companies with proper security infrastructure throughout 2022.

Nexo has successfully secured regulatory approvals in various jurisdictions across the globe and is trusted by over six million clients worldwide to further illustrate its ongoing commitment to bolstering its compliance.