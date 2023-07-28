Crypto.com registered as crypto service provider in the Netherlands

Crypto.com has been approved as a crypto service provider in the Netherlands, the company announced today July 28.

The crypto exchange, among the largest in the world by trading volume and users, secured registration after the De Nederlandsche Bank, the central bank of the Netherlands, deemed it compliant with the country’s ‘ Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing (Prevention) Act.

We're excited to share that https://t.co/vCNztATSCO has been approved for registration in the Netherlands🇳🇱 as a provider of crypto services.



This registration confirmation follows a comprehensive review of https://t.co/vCNztATSCO’s business and compliance practices.



Learn… pic.twitter.com/MSiRJJ9KDy — Crypto.com (@cryptocom) July 28, 2023

Kris Marszalek, CEO of Crypto.com, said in a statement:

“Collaborating with regulators to responsibly advance the crypto and blockchain industry is of paramount importance to Crypto.com. This registration approval from De Nederlandsche Bank is a significant milestone for our business and the latest testament to our commitment to compliance. We look forward to continuing to work with DNB and other regulators around the world.”

Crypto.com’s expansion continues

Copy link to section

Entry into the Dutch market sees Crypto.com continue its expansion plans via a push for regulatory compliance across different countries and jurisdictions. Other than registration in Singapore, Crypto.com has regulatory approvals in the UK, France, Italy, Australia, Spain, Greece, the Cayman Islands and Dubai.

The exchange is also regulated by the CFTC as a Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO) and Designated Contracts Market (DCM).

Crypto.com is also joining several other exchanges operating in the Netherlands, including Coinbase and Bitstamp. Binance, which has faced regulatory issues in a number of jurisdictions, recently exited the Netherlands after it failed to secure registration.