Is Shiba Memu the next meme crypto to explode in 2023?

Shiba Memu (SHMU), an AI-led meme token marketed as a showoff, is cutting a niche of its own. The meme token comes when the demand for AI is high and growing. But who doesn’t connect with the old story of meme cryptocurrencies? These are tokens that can rise up to 50x in days. Combining AI and blockchain, SHMU aims to replicate the meme tale. But unlike its predecessors, Shiba Memu has more capabilities. It can do more than humans can. Perhaps that explains the fast-selling presale, which has raised $1.28 million so far.

How is Shiba Memu unique?

Shiba Memu is a crypto token that taps into AI and blockchain to create a self-sufficient marketing powerhouse. As such, Shiba Memu can write its own PR and promote itself online. With an AI capability, Shiba Memu is expected to perform more work than 100 marketing agencies combined. How is this possible?

We already know the power of AI. It can read, predict, and help make sense of complex phenomena. Think of this: As you sleep, get tired, or abscond from work, AI is working. It doesn’t get tired. Shiba Memu can work while the rest is sleeping, 24/7.

In the future, Shiba Memu can become more intelligent and powerful as it learns every time. It can crawl the web for the best ideas in marketing, curate them, and apply them to improve its strategies.

Is Shiba Memu a good investment?

Meme cryptocurrencies are some of the most popular because of their ability to rise by supernormal levels. Meme investors reap big at these exponential price increases.

This year, most traditional meme tokens like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu are subdued in a bear market. As a result, investors have turned to new entrants with substantial potential. It has worked.

Tokens like PEPE, which debuted later this year, rose by thousand-figure percentages. Early investors have reaped big when these price momentums are beginning or on.

Shiba Memu is a considerable opportunity token, given its unique AI angle. Thus, its potential now and in the future is robust. This investment thesis considers the token ideal for investors looking at meme cryptocurrencies with a novel use case.

A concern of meme investment is the inability of the assets to sustain gains since they are driven by hype. Shiba Memu doesn’t need hype to achieve its goal. It can do this independently and explore more use cases using AI. This means its value could be sustainable in the long term.

But also, investing in crypto doesn’t have to be boring. Shiba Memu users can interact with the robotic AI, ask it questions, and get updates on what is hot, trending, or new. As the project grows, the user is also benefiting through information access. This is crucial in understanding the world of blockchain, crypto, and AI.

Will Shiba Memu explode in 2023, 2024?

Shiba Memu’s presale will occur in only eight weeks. After 8 weeks, the project development will begin.

However, Shiba Memu will start to list on centralised exchanges in the third quarter of 2024. Huge price moves can be expected to occur from there. From the history of price movements of meme tokens, an increase of 10x and up to 50x can be expected.

Should you buy Shiba Memu this week?

For Shiba Memu lovers, buying today is better than tomorrow. The token’s price increases every day at 6 pm GMT. So, for every passing day, investors pay a higher price to obtain the tokens in presale.

The token will be valued at $0.0244 by the time the presale ends. This will be double the price of $0.011125 when the presale starts. Buying now is a unique opportunity to acquire the token before its value rises.