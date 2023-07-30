3 companies to watch next week as they report quarterly earnings

The earnings season is going strong, and the week ahead is full of US corporations reporting their quarterly earnings. Because of their size and importance for the equity market, their earnings may cause major moves in the coming days.

Starbucks

One of the first companies to report its quarterly earnings in August is Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX). The stock price is literally flat on the year as Starbucks struggled with challenges due to weak international demand.

In particular, weak demand in China, which accounts for Sturbucks’ second-largest market, strongly impacted the company’s earnings. In Q1 2023, Starbucks delivered better results than in the same period last year, but below market expectations.

Starbucks pays a quarterly dividend, and the payout ratio is 66.24%. Moreover, it increased the dividend for the last twelve consecutive years.

Amazon

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) needs no introduction as its brand gained worldwide recognition. The stock price is up +54.05% YTD, and Amazon will report the Q2 2023 earnings on August 3rd.

Investors expect quarterly revenues of $131.31 billion, and almost all analysts have buy ratings for Amazon stock. Out of 100 analysts following the stock, 96 have buy ratings, and 4 have neutral ones.

No analyst has a sell rating.

Apple

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is one of the top-performing companies in 2023. The stock price is up +56.58% YTD, and Apple also pays a hefty dividend.

Apple is one of the most valuable companies in the world. Its market capitalization exceeded $3 trillion in June this year, and investors remain optimistic.

However, challenges exist even for a company like Apple. For instance, the strong dollar impacted the previous quarters’ performance. Also, production challenges in Asia had a negative impact too. For Q2 2023, investors expect revenues of $81.82 billion. Apple will release its quarterly earnings on August 3rd.