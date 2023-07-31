As the Vodafone share price loses momentum, is it a good buy?

Vodafone (LON: VOD) share price has lost its recent momentum after it rose sharply following the recent financial results. The stock has retreated in the the past three straight days as investors assess the ongoing turnaround.

Is Vodafone a good buy?

Copy link to section

Vodafone, the embattled telecom company, published encouraging results on July 24th. The results revealed that the company’s revenue dropped by 4.2% in its first quarter to €10.7 billion.

Its services revenue fell to €9.1 billion even as the company saw a broad-based service revenue in Europe. Its German business recorded a fifth decline in service revenue. Vodafone Business revenue grew by 4.5%, helped by the digital services business.

Most importantly, Vodafone boosted its forward guidance. It expects that its EBITDAaL will be €13.3 billion while its adjusted free cash flow will be €3.3 billion.

The announcement came at a time when Vodafone is going through a turnaround strategy as pressure from activist investors rise. It is reducing the amount of debt in its balance sheet and effecting some price changes to reflect the inflation state.

The biggest part of its turnaround strategy is its merger with Hutchison’s Three in the UK. Its goal is to create a larger company that has a stronger market share as it competes with the likes of BT and Virgin. Vodafone believes that without the deal, there will be no need for it to invest heavily in the UK.

Vodafone share price have therefore retreated as investors remain concerned about its loss of market share in Germany and the falling revenues Also, there are concerns about the merger with Three and whether the CMA will agree to it. A key concern about the deal is how the company will deal with the inflation-adjusted price increases.

Vodafone share price forecast

Copy link to section

The daily chart shows that the VOD stock price has been in a downward trend in the past few months. It has lost over 40% of its value this year. The stock came close to retesting its important resistance level at $79.10, the lowest level in December last year.

Vodafone stock price is loitering near the 25-day and 50-day moving averages. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has eased its recent momentum. Therefore, I believe that Vodafone shares will likely remain under pressure in the next few months. If this happens, it will likely retest the key support at 70p, the lowest level this year.