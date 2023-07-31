BT Group says Allison Kirkby will replace Philip Jansen as the CEO

Shares of BT Group (LON: BT.A) are in the red today after the telecom giant named Allison Kirkby its next Chief Executive Officer.

Kirkby will join BT Group early next year

Copy link to section

On Tuesday, the multinational said Kirkby will replace Philip Jansen as its CEO early next year.

Kirkby is currently serving as the Chief Executive of Telia Co and have held top roles in other telecommunication companies like Tele2 and TDC as well. In the press release this morning, she said:

Thanks to the significant investment BT is putting into digital infrastructure and in the modernization of its services, I see us playing an even more important role going forward.

Kirkby will keep her position at Telia until January 31st, 2024 at the latest. She’s agreed to an annual salary of £1.1 million at BT Group.

Kirkby is not new to BT Group

Copy link to section

Note that Allison Kirkby has been with BT Group as a non-executive director since 2019.

Save

The announcement arrives just weeks after Philip Jansen revealed plans of stepping down as Invezz reported here. BT stock hasn’t been performing all that well under his leadership.

In less than four months, it’s lost nearly 25% even though the British firm revealed plans of lowering its headcount by 55,000 by the end of this decade. CEO Jansen also launched the roll-out of a national fibre network this year.

Last week, BT Group said its reported pre-tax profit was up 11% in the three months to June 30th. Wall Street currently has a consensus “overweight” rating on the BT stock.

Save