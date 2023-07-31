Crypto price prediction: Chancer, Curve DAO, Litecoin

Cryptocurrency prices had a dull performance in July even after some important news during the month. Ripple prevailed in its lawsuit against the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) while inflation continued falling. In this article, we will look at some of the most notable tokens to watch in August, including Chancer, Curve DAO, and Litecoin.

Chancer prediction

Chancer is a new company that made headlines in July after running one of the most successful token sales this year. The developers sold over 15.7 million tokens, which are equivalent to over $1 million. They are therefore more than half-way of their $2 million target. You can buy the Chancer token here.

For starters, Chancer is a company that seeks to disrupt and change the sports betting and prediction market globally. They hope to do that using the blockchain technology. In addition to the popular sports betting market, Chancer will make it possible for $CHANCER token holders to create their own markets and make money in the process.

Building Chancer’s platform and marketing it will be an expensive process, which explains why the developers are raising money. Besides, they will be competing with some well-known brands like Flutter Entertainment, Entain, and BetMGM.

Therefore, my prediction is that the Chancer token sale will continue gaining traction in July as the developers near their $2 million target. You can learn more about Chancer in this white paper.

Curve DAO price prediction

Curve DAO, a leading DeFi protocol made came under intense pressure after several pools were hacked during the weekend. The exploit led to over $24 million in losses, making it one of the top hacks of the year.

As a result of an issue in Vyper compiler in versions 0.2.15-0.3.0, following pools were hacked:



crv/eth

aleth/eth

mseth/eth

peth/eth



Another pool potentially affected is arbitrum's tricrypto.

In the aftermath, the CRV token plunged to a low of $0.5845 on Monday, the lowest level since June 16th. It has fallen by over 15% in the past 24 hours, making it one of the worst-performing tokens in this period.

Curve DAO has plunged below the 25-day and 50-day moving averages and is approaching the key support level at $0.5626, the lowest level on June 15th. Therefore, the token will likely continue falling as demand wanes.

Litecoin price prediction

Litecoin will be one of the top cryptocurrencies to watch this week as it goes through halving, as we wrote in this article. On the daily chart, we see that the coin has been in a strong downward trend after peaking at $115.13 in July. Litecoin is hovering at the 25-day and 50-day moving averages while the MACD has moved to the neutral point.

Therefore, while halving is a major crypto news, it has already been priced in by the market. As such, we can’t rule out a situation where the coin resumes the bearish trend and retests the important support at $87.