Should you buy Ferrari stock on raised full-year outlook?
- Ferrari says it earned more-than-expected on a per-share basis in Q2.
- Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas sees upside in its shares to $340.
- Ferrari stock has already nearly doubled since the start of this year.
Ferrari NV (NYSE: RACE) says demand for its luxury-sports vehicles remained strong in recent months and helped drive a beat on earnings in its second quarter.
Notable figures in Ferrari Q2 financial updateCopy link to section
- Earned €334 million ($365 million) versus the year-ago €251 million
- Per-share earnings also increased significantly from €1.36 to €1.83
- Revenue climbed 14% on a year-over-year basis to €1.47 billion
- FactSet consensus was €1.73 a share on €1.48 billion in revenue
- EBIT margin improved 470 basis points to 29.7% in the second quarter
The automotive stock is roughly flat today – an opportunity to buy, as per Adam Jonas – a Morgan Stanley analyst who sees upside in Ferrari stock to $340.
Ferrari trades at a justified premium to luxury brands, but at a discount to luxury leader, Hermes, albeit with more opportunity to grow organically.
Ferrari lifts its guidance for the full yearCopy link to section
Ferrari also raised its full-year outlook on Wednesday. It now forecasts €5.8 billion in revenue on up to €6.40 of per-share earnings – roughly in line with expectations.
It left its previous guidance for adjusted EBIT margin this year unchanged at 26%, as per the earnings press release. The Morgan Stanley analyst sees solid growth for the automaker ahead via:
New customers, new segments and geographically in China & Asia-Pac, as well as exhibiting a unique moat with a world-renowned brand and a 12+ month customer orderbook.
His bull case on Ferrari stock expects it to trade at $420 – up another 33% from here. That assumes the company to very profitably switch to electric vehicles. Its hybrid models made up nearly half of the total shipments in Q2.
