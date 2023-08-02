Should you buy Ferrari stock on raised full-year outlook?

Ferrari NV (NYSE: RACE) says demand for its luxury-sports vehicles remained strong in recent months and helped drive a beat on earnings in its second quarter.

Copy link to section

Earned €334 million ($365 million) versus the year-ago €251 million

Per-share earnings also increased significantly from €1.36 to €1.83

Revenue climbed 14% on a year-over-year basis to €1.47 billion

FactSet consensus was €1.73 a share on €1.48 billion in revenue

EBIT margin improved 470 basis points to 29.7% in the second quarter

The automotive stock is roughly flat today – an opportunity to buy, as per Adam Jonas – a Morgan Stanley analyst who sees upside in Ferrari stock to $340.

Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips and market analysis? Sign-up for the Invezz newsletter, today.

Ferrari trades at a justified premium to luxury brands, but at a discount to luxury leader, Hermes, albeit with more opportunity to grow organically.

Ferrari lifts its guidance for the full year

Copy link to section

Ferrari also raised its full-year outlook on Wednesday. It now forecasts €5.8 billion in revenue on up to €6.40 of per-share earnings – roughly in line with expectations.

It left its previous guidance for adjusted EBIT margin this year unchanged at 26%, as per the earnings press release. The Morgan Stanley analyst sees solid growth for the automaker ahead via:

Save

New customers, new segments and geographically in China & Asia-Pac, as well as exhibiting a unique moat with a world-renowned brand and a 12+ month customer orderbook.

His bull case on Ferrari stock expects it to trade at $420 – up another 33% from here. That assumes the company to very profitably switch to electric vehicles. Its hybrid models made up nearly half of the total shipments in Q2.

Save