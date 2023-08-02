Investors massively dump Lido DAO tokens as core supporters lose confidence

Lido DAO investors that have held for over a month & less than one year trimmed their LDO balances over the past three weeks. They dumped 5% of the altcoin’s circulating supply lately. From 430 million to 380 million LDOs, the project’s supporters have dropped 50 million altcoins.

Investors drop 50 million LDO in three weeks as faith tumbles due to lack of Lido DAO price recovery — Kim Stein (@KimStein293999) August 2, 2023

Lido DAO supporters lose confidence

Copy link to section

The move to reduce their holdings confirms surged bearishness and faded confidence in the cryptocurrency project amid lack of price recoveries.

Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips and market analysis? Sign-up for the Invezz newsletter, today.

Also, trader activity within the last few days confirms the network’s deterioration. Lido DAO tokens have lost velocity since July started, recently touching two-month lows. Asset velocity measures the rate at which tokens move between wallets. High metric signals an active platform, whereas declines indicate increased bearishness or fear.

LDO holders appear to lose faith in the project, reducing their balances amid soaring bearishness. Nonetheless, the decision to trim holdings and inadequate investor support will mean price revival taking longer.

Save

Lido DAO price poised for more dips

Copy link to section

Lido Dao has experienced price declines since mid-July. Moreover, the alt might witness more downsides as it lost crucial support barriers. While recent sideways cryptocurrency prices explains the narrative, inadequate backing from core investors catalyzed the bearishness.

LDO changed has $1.93 during this publication, recently surrendering the $2 psychological support following two consecutive weeks of plunges. The bearish path saw the token losing three dependable footholds at 50, 100, and 200-day EMAs.

The altcoin faced skepticism as the support turned into resistance. That welcomed faded faith, thus the decision to reduce LDO holdings.

Save