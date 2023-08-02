PayPal disappoints on margins in Q2: ‘I want to be a buyer here’

Shares of PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) slipped roughly 8.0% in extended trading today even though the online payments company topped analysts’ estimates in its fiscal Q2.

Why are PayPal shares down in after-hours?

Copy link to section

What’s driving weakness after-hours is the adjusted operating margin that came in shy of the company’s previous guidance due to the shortfall in its credit portfolio.

Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips and market analysis? Sign-up for the Invezz newsletter, today.

PayPal said its operating margin stood at 21.4% on an adjusted basis in the second quarter versus its earlier outlook for 22%. Still, Jeff Kilburg of KKM Financial told CNBC ahead of the earnings print:

I want to be a buyer here of PayPal. Just two years ago, its price was above $300. So, it’s dramatic to see that big of a move. I think the technicals are lining up. It makes sense to take this for a trade.

PayPal stock is now down nearly 10% versus the start of 2023.

PayPal’s outlook for the current quarter

Copy link to section

PayPal now forecasts its adjusted per-share earnings to fall between $1.22 and $1.24 in the current quarter on $7.4 billion in revenue, as per the press release.

Save

In comparison, analysts were at $1.21 per share and $7.3 billion, respectively. According to Kilburg:

You have to understand who owns this stock. Who’s betting this stock is going to come back is institutions. It’s got a very high concentration of institutional ownership near 75%.

Note that the financial technology behemoth remains committed to improving its operating margin by 100 basis points and earn $4.95 a share this year. Wall Street currently rates PayPal stock at “overweight” on average.

Notable figures in PayPal’s Q2 report

Copy link to section

Earned $1.03 billion that translates to 92 cents a share

Had $341 million of loss (29 cents a share) last year

Adjusted EPS printed at $1.16 as per the press release

Revenue jumped 7.0% year-on-year to $7.29 billion

Consensus was $1.15 a share on $7.27 billion revenue

Total payment volume in the recently concluded quarter was $376.5 billion – also ahead of expectations. Kilburg added in his interview with CNBC:

X.com formerly known as Twitter was the precursor to PayPal. So, there’s a lot of synergy. There’s a lot of upside if Mr Elon Musk decides to get a little creative about this $84 billion company.

Save