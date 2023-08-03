Australian market regulator sues eToro over high-risk investment products

In a Thursday statement, the Australian Securities & Investment Commission (ASIC) filed charges against the renowned social trading firm eToro. The suit alleges that the platform improperly allowed multiple retail investors to trade volatile & high-risk products, leading to massive loses.

ASIC files lawsuit against eToro

Copy link to section

NEWS – Australia ASIC sues eToro arguing screening tests were ineffective and allowed unsuitable investors to trade CFDs exposing them to significant losses (FCA) pic.twitter.com/HU9GsV60m0 — Simply Bitcoin (@SimplyBitcoinTV) August 3, 2023

The regulator went after eToro’s Australian arm for inefficient, unfair, and dishonest execution of the highly-risk contract for difference (CFD) product. CFDs are leveraged products that users can utilize to forecast potential asset value fluctuations.

eToro users lose big on CFDs

Copy link to section

ASIC’s lawsuit comes after several eToro users (around 20,000) lost money on CFDs between October 2022 and June 2023. Further, data shows 77% of retailer accounts lose cash when using eToro to trade CFDs.

The regulator added that eToro targeted inexperienced market players with its Contract for Different products. For instance, the trading platform had an easy-to-pass screening test. That welcomed players without an understanding of the associated risks.

Save

The regulator stated that the screening test allowed customers to amend responses without limitation, with clients alerted whenever they chose answers that could lead to negative results.

The market regulator wants eToro to face the law for falsely exposing retail traders to high risks in the form of CFDs that never matched their financial budget and investment goals.

In other updates, invezz.com reported that eToro delisted Decentraland, Dash, Polygon, and Algorand. That came after the Securities and Exchange Commission sued Coinbase and Binance for selling unregistered securities.

Save