Crypto price predictions: Chancer, Hedera Hashgraph, XDC Network

Cryptocurrencies remained in a tight range last week even as concerns about the US economy following the Fitch credit rating downgrade continued. Most coins and tokens were also barely moved after the mixed non-farm payrolls (NFP) data published on Friday.

Despite all this, Chancer, the new betting and prediction platform, continued raising cash. In this article, we will look at some of the top-performing coins, including Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) and XDC Network.

Chancer prediction

Chancer is a new company that is seeking to change how people bet online. It is disrupting the sports betting industry which has been growing rapidly in the past few years. The sector, especially in the US, has created several billion-dollar companies like Fanduel and DraftKings.

Chancer is aiming to disrupt this business in a number of ways. For example, it is aiming to integrate the concept of blockchain in the betting industry. In this regard, it will use smart contracts and other technologies to ensure that its service is available around the world.

Also, in addition to the traditional markets. Chancer’s technology will enable users to create their own markets. For example, any $CHANCER holder will be able to create their beting markets across various areas and then make money as people bet on them.

Chancer will have additional features like live streaming and mobile capabilities. All this explains why the developers have raised over $1.1 million from global investors in the past few weeks. Anyone can buy the tokens using their ETH, USDT, BNB, and BUSD tokens here. The initial stage seeks to raise $2 million.

Hedera Hashgraph price prediction

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) was one of the best-performing cryptocurrencies on Sunday as it jumped by over 8%. There was no immediate news behind the move. As such, there is a likelihood that the rally was a pump among crypto traders. Also, on-chain data shows that the number of Hedera users has been growing recently.

On the daily chart, we see that Hedera Hashgraph did an important thing on Sunday. It retested the 200-day moving average, which is one of the most important levels in technical analysis. Hedera has a poor track record of moving past this level, as the red arrows shows.

Therefore, the outlook for Hedera at this point is neutral. More upside will be confirmed if the price closes above the intraday high of $0.060. If this happens, the next level to watch will be the resistance at $0.070, the highest point in April.

XDC Network price forecast

The XDC Network price has been one of the best cryptocurrencies this year. It has soared by more than 147% from the lowest level in July. On the daily chart, the token has formed bullish engulfing pattern. In price action analysis, this pattern is usually a bullish sign.

It has moved above all moving averages which is another positive sign. Therefore, the token XDC token will likely continue rising as buyers target the next key resistance point at $0.09. If this happens, this price is about 26% from the current level.

