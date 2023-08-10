Just in: exchange Gemini lists XRP, trading to start soon

Cryptocurrency exchange Gemini has announced support for Ripple Ledger. Enthusiasts can now deposit the altcoin on the trading platform, whereas XRP/USD trading will launch soon. Since its latest SEC defeat, the remittance token has seen re-listing from leading exchanges, including Kraken, Crypto.com, and Coinbase.

XRP is now available for deposits on Gemini. Trading support will follow xtra soon. 🤝 pic.twitter.com/f2EjxewRm0 — Gemini (@Gemini) August 10, 2023

Gemini to re-launch XRP trading soon

Gemini unveiled plans to re-list XRP on 21 July 2023. Though the exchange has been somewhat slow compared to other rivals, its move represents a massive forward step in the crypto sector. The company has announced support for the altcoin deposits, while XRP trading will kick-start soon. Gemini revealed,

“Trading for XRP will follow, opening first on our API/FIX and ActiveTrader applications for the USD trading pair. It will then become available on the Gemini website and mobile app on a rolling basis for USD, GBP, CAD, AUD, HKD, and SGD pairs.”

Meanwhile, the Ripple community reacted enthusiastically to the new, considering Gemini’s stiffer listing rules. Many digital assets have failed to meet the exchange’s registration requirements. XRP continues to see improved momentum, following positivity from its legal battle with the United States Securities & Exchange Commission.

Indeed, the ruling that XRP is not a security when sold to retail investors opened new doors for massive opportunities the Ripple community and the broad market.

Ripple vs. SEC – weakness in the latest appeal

While the former SEC chief believes the Securities & Exchange Commission would lose the case if it appeals, the regulators announced plans to petition the latest court ruling.

The SEC trusts the Court’s decision has ground for differences of views and that the appeal’s outcome would be significant in enforcing securities regulations. Nonetheless, XRP’s John Deaton trusts SEC’s disagreement is weak.

The SEC argues that Torres’ ruling could impact its other lawsuits, which are of similar nature. This is the weakest of the SEC’s arguments IMO. In fact, the Rakoff decision in Terra proves the argument fails. A District Court Jude can clearly distinguish the Torres ruling on… https://t.co/OR7D4EQKoH — John E Deaton (@JohnEDeaton1) August 10, 2023

Deaton stated that comments that Torres’ decision might affect SEC’s other similar suits are the weakest argument. The pro-XRP attorney cited Rakoff’s verdict in Terra, contrary to the regulator’s quarrel.

