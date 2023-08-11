Shiba Memu and Shiba Inu are thriving in this crypto winter

Shiba Inu price has done well in the past few weeks as investors focused on the upcoming Shibarium launch. It has jumped by more than 60% from the lowest level this year and is outperforming popular cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum. At the same time, Shiba Memu, an upcoming AI meme coin, has raised over $1.7 million in the past few weeks.

Shibarium launch ahead

Shiba Inu is the second-biggest meme coin in the world after Dogecoin. Since its founding in 2021, its developers have been working to create an entire ecosystem in its network. Some of these ways are through ShibaSwap and its NFT ecosystems.

ShibaSwap is a platform in the DeFi industry that makes it possible for people to swap crypto tokens and earn returns by staking. Now, the developers are about to implement the biggest change in the ecosystem by launching Shibarium, a layer-2 network.

Shibarium’s goal is to supercharge the ecosystem by boosting its speeds and lowering transaction costs. As a side chain, it will handle transactions off the Ethereum network and save users a lot of money. Shibarium is expected to launch later this month.

This excitement explains why Shiba Inu and Bone ShibaSwap tokens have outperformed the market. Technical analysis shows that SHIB has more upside, now that it has crossed the 200-day moving average on the daily chart. If this happens, the token will likely retest the key resistance level at $0.000011.

Shiba Memu is gaining traction

Meanwhile, Shiba Memu is gaining traction in the crypto industry. The token has raised over $1.7 million as its fundraising gains steam. Developers have sold over 58 million crypto tokens so far.

For starters, Shiba Memu is a new cryptocurrency that is aiming to capitalize on the success of meme coins like Dogecoin, Pepe, Keke, and Dogelon Mars. It is also seeking to benefit from the popularity of artificial intelligence, the most popular themes in the market.

Therefore, many people are buying Shiba Memu hoping that it will become the next big thing in the crypto industry. Besides, some people invested a few dollars and became millionaires when Pepe surged.

Shiba Memu, unlike other meme coins will have utility from the word go. The developers have created a platform that uses AI to self-publish and self-market. Like Shiba Inu, I suspect that the network will venture into other crypto industries like the metaverse and DeFi.

Is Shiba Memu a good investment?

One way of looking at Shiba Memu as an investment is through the lens of risk-reward. As with all token sales, there is usually a risk of investing in them. In this case, the risk is that the token goes to zero once it is listed in key exchanges like Binance and Huobi. As such, your investment will go to zero.

The alternative is where the token surges and becomes a multi-million dollar meme coin. As such, your investment will be worth much more shortly after launch. Therefore, I believe that the risk-reward proposition is attractive, especially when you don’t risk too much of your money. You can read more about Shiba Memu in this white paper.

