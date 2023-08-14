Plus500 Ltd (LON: PLUS) ended in the green today even though it reported a big hit to its core profit in the first six months of this year.

Plus500 announces a share repurchase programme

The online trading platform attributed much of the H1 weakness to lower market volatility.

Still, investors are at ease because Plus500 said it planned on returning $120 million to them via dividends and stock buybacks. CFO Elad Even-Chen also told Reuters today:

We are very much positive about the second half … we don’t know how volatility will look like but with diversification and with entrance to new products, we’ll keep improving year by year.

Earlier this year, the Israeli company received a regulatory license that enabled it to extend its services to customers in the United Arab Emirates. Its shares are currently down 25% versus their year-to-date high.

Plus500 is committed to international expansion

Plus500 saw its core profit tank by a whopping 43% on year-over-year basis in the first half of 2023. Sequentially, though, its earnings were still up 17%, as per the press release.

During the six-month period, the financial technology company soft-launched in the U.S. futures. Speaking with Reuters on Monday, CEO David Zruia said:

We’re targeted to put more resources, monetary and operational, to extended ourselves in the U.S. We’re very much looking for additional acquisitions on an international geographic level.

Note that the total number of active customers on Plus500 Ltd decreased by 19% in H1 on a year-over-year basis. Liberum analysts still dubbed the first half a robust one for the company as they reiterated their buy rating on it.

