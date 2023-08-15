Dasset crypto exchange starts voluntary liquidation, clients can’t access funds

The initiation of liquidation has prevented customers of the crypto exchange Dasset, which is headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand, from accessing their money. According to a local publication, some customers have been making fruitless withdrawal requests for months.

The company’s CEO, Stephen Macaskill, told reporters that after its previous banking partner quit collaborating with the exchange in January 2023, Dasset has been unable to find a new banking partner. Additionally, Macaskill disclosed that the business has begun a voluntary liquidation.

Grant Thornton law firm appointed Dasset liquidator

According to Dasset’s management, the exchange has been struggling to make profits due to the fall in the value of digital assets and the drop in trading levels. It appointed the liquidator believing it is in the best interest of the stakeholders.

Interestingly, Dasset still allows the creation of new accounts and there are no warnings of the company’s collapse on its official X or Instagram profiles.

However, the link to Dasset’s official website now directs visitors to a page containing an announcement by the Grant Thornton law firm about the exchange’s liquidation. The law firm was appointed the liquidator of the crypto exchange.

Grant Thornton plans to contact all customers and suppliers over the next few days and commits to focus on “securing and protecting” the assets of Dasset.

In New Zealand, digital assets are considered a form of property and they are regulated using non-crypto financing, money-laundering and tax laws. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s director of money and cash, Ian Woolford, in June, stated that there was still no need for new regulations targeting cryptocurrencies in the country.

