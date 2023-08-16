CBI signs strategic deal with Cardiff City FC to advance “Football at AplhaVerse”

Follow Invezz on Telegram , Twitter , and Google News for instant updates >

A leading tech firm Crypto Blockchain Industries (CBI), has revealed a strategic collaboration with United Kingdom’s football club Cardiff City FC. CBI is a French company specializing in video games and projects related to cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and blockchain.

Copy link to section

The partnership aims to create an exclusive digital world within CBI’s Football at AlphaVerse project. CBI will develop a virtual space mirroring Cardiff City’s infrastructure. That will allow global fans to interact and enjoy exceptional digital experiences.

Virtual universe enthusiasts can interact with the club’s 3D facets, including the city of Cardiff, the Vale Resort training facility, and the team’s stadium. Moreover, fans can chat, access real-life services and products, and buy digital assets, translating to improved engagement.

Cardiff City FC CEO, Ken Choo, believes working with CB will revolutionize how fans enjoy the game. He trusts the innovative tech firm will offer football enthusiasts an interactive way of engaging with the club.

“This initiative will undoubtedly provide our global fans with a novel and interactive way to engage with the club.”

Save

CBI chief Frederic Chesnaisis shared a similar thrill, promising to leverage blockchain technology to ensure innovation within the sports industry.

Indeed, Cardiff City FC and CBI remain dedicated to offering an inventive platform that transforms how football enthusiasts interact with the club.

Copy link to section

The Football at AplhaVerse project aims to enhance engagements between fanatics and their beloved clubs, removing the challenges of cost and distance. The project connects global football enthusiasts to interact and enjoy unparalleled game experiences.

Football at AlphaVerse continues to make waves by allowing fans to unwavering support their teams and access unique content connecting them with coaches and players. Further, they can earn lucrative rewards through engagements.

We’re delighted to announce a partnership with Football at AlphaVerse 🤝



To celebrate, they are gifting 10 pairs of tickets to this Sunday’s match 🆚 Millwall 🤩



To win:



Like and RT 🔁

Follow @FootballAlphaV 👈 — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) August 15, 2023

Norwich City announced their collaboration with Football at Alphaverse on Tuesday, August 15. Meanwhile, fans can start enjoying benefits during Sunday’s Norwich City vs. Millwall match.

Save