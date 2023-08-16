Little League World Series 2023 starts today as Chancer presale nears $1.4M

The 2023 Little League World Series, a youth baseball tournament, kicks off today and it is scheduled to wrap up on August 27 at the Little League headquarters complex in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania. The tournament will see ten teams from the United States and ten teams from other countries compete in the 76th edition of the Little League World Series (LLWS).

The Little League World Series 2023 adds to the many popular games which attract a lot of online betting, a field that is rapidly expanding with the launch of new betting platforms like Chancer, a decentralized betting platform currently in the presale phase. At the time of writing, 32,245,350 CHANCER tokens had been sold out raising $1,394,418.58.

Little League World Series 2023 schedule

Copy link to section

This year’s Little League World Series will have 38 games that will be played over a 12-day period to determine this year’s champion. The tournament will be largely broadcasted on ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC.

On August 16 (today) at 1 p.m. ET, the tournament will kick off with the South Czech Republic Little League (the champion of the Europe-Africa Region) facing Activo 20-30 Little League (the champion of the Panama Region).

The first U.S. bracket game in the Little League World Series will be on August 16 at 3 p.m. ET featuring Henderson Little League (the winner of the Mountain Region) against Smithfield Little League (the champion of the Metro Region).

Save

The 10 United States teams in the 2023 Little League World Series include:

Mountain Region − Henderson Little League (Henderson, Nevada)

Metro Region − Smithfield Little League (Smithfield, Rhode Island)

Great Lakes Region − New Albany Little League (New Albany, Ohio)

Midwest Region − Fargo Little League (Fargo, North Dakota)

Mid-Atlantic Region − Media Little League (Media, Pennsylvania)

New England Region − Gray New Gloucester Little League (Gray, Maine)

Southeast Region − Nolensville Little League (Nolensville, Tennessee)

Northwest Region − Northeast Seattle Little League (Seattle, Washington)

West Region − El Segundo Little League (El Segundo, California)

Southwest Region − Needville Little League (Needville, Texas)

The 10 international teams in the 2023 Little League World Series include:

Europe-Africa Region − South Czech Republic Little League (Brno, Czech Republic)

Asia-Pacific Region − Kuei-Shan Little League (Taoyuan, Chinese Taipei)

Canada Region − North Regina Little League (Regina, Saskatchewan)

Australia Region − Hills Little League (Sydney, New South Wales, Australia)

Caribbean Region − Pabao Little League (Willemstad, Curaçao)

Japan Region − Musashi Fuchu Little League (Tokyo, Japan)

Cuba Region Region − Bayamo Little League (Bayamo, Cuba)

Mexico Region − Municipal de Tijuana Little League (Tijuana, Mexico)

Latin America Region − San Francisco Little League (Maracaibo, Venezuela)

Panama Region − Activo 20-30 Little League (Santiago de Veraguas, Panama)

What does LLWS 2023 mean for Chancer?

Copy link to section

While Chancer is still not yet ripe for LLWS lovers to bet on it yet since the platform is expected to go live in Q1 2024, the fans still have a chance of acquiring their CHANCER tokens to be ready when the next series starts in 2024. To purchase the CHANCER tokens, visit the official Chancer website.

Chancer is revolutionizing the betting industry by allowing CHANCER tokens to be able to create their own betting markets and to dictate their own odds on anything, including popular games like the Little League World Series games and challenges between friends. The platform leverages blockchain technology to give users the opportunity of being their own boss in creating and managing wagers.

Save