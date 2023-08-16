  • Save

ZIM Integrated dividend drought continues as outlook darkens

By:
on Aug 16, 2023
Listen
  • ZIM Integrated’s revenue slumped hard in the second quarter.
  • Its quarterly revenue plunged by 62% in Q2.
  • The company will continue suspending its dividends.

Follow Invezz on Telegram, Twitter, and Google News for instant updates >

ZIM Integrated’s (NYSE: ZIM) woes continued in Q2 as demand for shipping waned and shipping costs tumbled. Its revenue plunged to $3.4 billion during the quarter from $1.34 billion in the same quarter in 2022.

ZIM Integrated’s loss jumped to $213 million in Q2 after it made a profit of over $1.3 billion in Q2’22. Its adjusted EBITDA was $275 million. As a result, the company downgraded its full-year guidance. It expects to have an adjusted EBITDA of between $1.2 billion and $1.6 billion.

Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips and market analysis? Sign-up for the Invezz newsletter, today.

ZIM Integrated is facing major headwinds as demand for container eases. After soaring to almost $10,000 during the pandemic, the average shipping costs have dropped. Its average rate by TEU dropped by 67% to $1,193. In a statement, the CEO said:

“We believe our ample liquidity and solid balance sheet will enable ZIM to operate from a position of strength and maintain a long-term view even during a prolonged period of market weakness.”

ZIM Integrated is not the only struggling company in the shipping industry. As I wrote here, Maersk, the Danish company, said that its profit plunged by 72% as its revenue retreated by 40%. Similarly, Evergreen’s monthly revenue fell by 63.3%.

There is a likelihood that this weakness will continue for a while as most economies struggle. China, a leading exporter, reported that its industrial production and retail sales dropped in July. South Korea’s exports and imports also retreated in July. 

  • Save

The biggest losers in ZIM Integrated’s woes are its income investors. While it has a strong balance sheet, the company will not pay dividends since it distributes 30-50% of its net income to shareholders.

  • Save
Ad

Copy expert traders easily with eToro. Invest in stocks like Tesla & Apple. Instantly trade ETFs like FTSE 100 & S&P 500. Sign-up in minutes.

  • Save
10/10

77% of retail CFD accounts lose money.

Get demo account
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Market Transport & tourism
  • Save