Fintech stock Adyen crashed 40% on Thursday: here’s why

Adyen NV (AMS: ADYEN) was hit quite hard this morning after recording lacklustre performance for the first six months of 2023.

Adyen CFO still sounded positive

The payments company ended the first half with €777 million in revenue ($844.5 million) – up 21% on a year-over-year basis but down some €38 million versus consensus.

Its profit also remained about flat in the six-month period at €282.2 million. Ethan Tandowsky – the Finance Chief of Adyen said today on CNBC’s “Squawk Box Europe”:

We did see macroeconomic situation is changing and that especially affected customers in the U.S. on the digital side, where there’s a shift of focus away from top-line growth towards bottom-line.

Adyen stock is now down a whopping 45% versus its year-to-date high.

Adyen blames higher wages for weakness

The Dutch company saw its EBITDA slip 10% in H1 to €320 million versus €379 million expected. Still, CFO Tandowsky added:

We still feel very well-positioned to be able to help customers and grow with them over the medium to long-term. We’re very excited about the long-term opportunity we see.

Adyen attributed much of the weakness in its adjusted profit to higher wages and salaries. The sell-off on Thursday trimmed over €13 billion off the market value of this financial technology firm.

Wall Street currently rates Adyen stock at “overweight”.

Adyen reiterates its long-term guidance

On the plus side, Adyen continues to see 25% to 32% (approx.) growth in its revenue, as per its letter to the shareholders.

The Amsterdam-listed business is convinced that its EBITDA margin will climb to 65% in the long-term versus 43% in the first half. According to CFO Tandowsky:

Our plans are to grow the team in H2. We see big opportunity in payments. We plan to invest in the team because those investments today will help us best realise that opportunity.

Note that Adyen added 551 full-time jobs in H1. The fintech stock is down on Thursday also because the company’s EBITDA margin was down 16% year-on-year in the first half.

