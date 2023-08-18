No final decision yet in Grayscale ETF lawsuit with the SEC

The crypto community expected a decision from the US Court of Appeals regarding a lawsuit by Grayscale against the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) today. It did not come and experts are saying the next possible date is next Tuesday, August 22.

Senior ETF analyst James Seyffart posted this update on X.

UPDATE: Unfortunately today is not the day either. No decision on @Grayscale vs @SECGov case for converting $GBTC into a #Bitcoin ETF.



Come back next Tuesday for more potentially useless updates! https://t.co/RdbwNy1nSM — James Seyffart (@JSeyff) August 18, 2023

The SEC’s rejection of a spot Bitcoin ETF, which has attracted widespread criticism from across the crypto community, has puzzled given the agency’s approval of Bitcoin futures ETFs.

Grayscale continues to pursue ETF approval

Grayscale sued the SEC in 2022 after the regulator denied its application to convert the Bitcoin trust (GBTC) fund into a spot Bitcoin ETF. A court decision on the case had first been anticipated for Tuesday this week, and then today (Friday August 18).

In its lawsuit, Grayscale argues that the SEC has taken a discriminatory approach to handling Bitcoin futures ETFs and spot Bitcoin ETFs. The company has vowed to fight it out all the way to the Supreme Court if possible.

Meanwhile, multiple ETF applications have been filed or refiled this year, including from asset management and investment giants BlackRock and Fidelity. Sentiment across the industry is that the regulator could be looking to allow many of the proposed listings, a scenario likely to trigger Bitcoin price.

But criticism against SEC Chair Gary Gensler and the agency in general continues, particularly after recent regulatory actions against crypto exchanges and other industry players. Much of the debate is around the watchdog’s approach to regulation and the effect it’s having on both the innovation space and consumers that it is supposed to protect.

