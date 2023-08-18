Terra Luna Classic community proposes better governance amid revival plans

Follow Invezz on Telegram , Twitter , and Google News for instant updates >

The Terra Luna Classic community has proposed an inclusive plan as the blockchain platform relaunch plans. Happy Catty Crypto and Strathcole have suggested a united vision, eyeing a better network for all participants.

Here is the united vision from me & Strathcole🙏🏼



Together we can bring a better blockchain for everyone. https://t.co/EnEfLor021#LUNC #LUNCcommunity — Happy Catty Crypto (@HappyCatKripto) August 18, 2023

The vision includes the chain’s proposals and ideas. Moreover, it invites community members, validators, developers, and stakeholders to contribute to reviving Terra Classic. That comes amid surged FUD and relentless declines in USTC and LUNC values.

Proposal to relaunch Terra Classic

Terra Classic’s Happy Catty Crypto highlighted developmental milestones, including future implementations, mandatory security patches, and routine updates. The proposal seeks weekly payments for developers, upgrading the Terra Classic wallet, introducing voluntary KYC/KYD for enhanced security, and replacing the current on-chain tax.

The vision paper proposes weekly paid-per-milestone payments for Terra developers to incentivize project completion and boost transparency. That will attract dApp creators, translating to a flourishing platform. Also, it wants an in-built discussion platform into Terra Classic Wallet to eliminate individually controlled solutions.

Further, the platform targets heightened security by introducing a voluntary KYC policy. Professionals handling on-chain projects will undergo this verification to foster trust within the community.

Also, the proposal wants to introduce a dynamic approach to replace the 0.5% tax, which has “abused” taxation stability.

LUNC and USTC prices

LUNC price has lost more than 6% over the last 24 hours to $0.000062. The altcoin touched its daily high & low at $0.0000667 and $0.0000576, respectively.

Also, USTC plummeted 8% in that timeframe to its press time value of $0.012.

LUNC and USTC price tumbles match today’s bearish mood within the cryptocurrency market. According to invezz.com news, massive Bitcoin liquidations have contributed to the downside narrative in the digital assets space.

