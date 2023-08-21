Earthstone Energy shares jump 15% on Permian Resources deal
- Permian Resources is buying Earthstone Energy Inc for $4.5 billion.
- The all-stock transaction is expected to complete by the end of 2023.
- Earthstone Energy shares are now up 45% versus the start of the year.
Earthstone Energy Inc (NYSE: ESTE) popped up more than 15% up on Monday after Permian Resources Corp (NYSE: PR) revealed plans of buying the oil and gas company for $4.5 billion.
Why is Permian Resources buying Earthstone Energy?Copy link to section
Permian Resources expects this all-stock transaction to help expand its footprint in the Permian basin. Will Hickey – its Co-CEO also said today in a press release:
The acquisition represents a compelling value proposition for our shareholders and strengths our position as premier Delaware Basin independent E&P.
The said deal values each Earthstone Energy share at about $18.64.
On Monday, Permian Resources also revealed plans of raising its quarterly dividend to 6 cents – a 20% increase applicable from the first quarter of 2024. Its shares opened roughly flat this morning but are up a whopping 45% year-to-date.
Permian Resources expects an increase in free cash flowCopy link to section
Permian Resources is convinced that buying Earthstone Energy will boost its free cash flow on a per-share basis by more than 30% over the next two years. According to CEO Hickey:
Earthstone’s Northern Delaware position brings high-quality acreage with core inventory that immediately competes for capital within our portfolio.
The benefit to free cash flow will sit at over 25% over the next five to ten years, he added. Wall Street currently rates Earthstone Energy shares at “overweight”.
Permian and Earthstone have identified annual synergies worth about $175 million, as per the press release. The agreement will likely complete before the start of 2024 provided that it meets customary closing conditions, including regulatory and shareholders’ approval.
