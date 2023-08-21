Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM) jumped nearly 5.0% in extended hours after reporting better-than-expected results for its fiscal second quarter.

Zoom stock up on strong guidance

Shareholders are also cheering the company’s strong guidance for the full year.

Zoom now forecasts its per-share earnings to fall between $4.63 and $4.67 on an adjusted basis. In comparison, analysts had called for $4.32 a share of earnings in fiscal 2024. On CNBC’s “Closing Bell Overtime”, CFRA analyst Keith Snyder said today:

That EPS number is fantastic. Cost-cutting has been a huge initiative for them for the past few quarters. To see them grow and beat top and bottom like this is certainly a positive step forward for Zoom.

The communications technology company expects about $4.5 billion in revenue this year – roughly in line with Street estimates.

Notable figures in Zoom Q2 earnings release

Earned $182 million versus the year-ago $45.8 million

Per-share earnings also climbed from 15 cents to 59 cents

Adjusted EPS printed at $1.34 as per the press release

Revenue went up 13% year-on-year to $1.14 billion

Consensus was $1.06 a share on $1.11 billion revenue

Shares of the California-based company are up only 5.0% year-to-date at writing. According to the CFRA analyst:

Half a billion of cash, they have no debt … we think M&A is a strong possibility for Zoom. They need to acquire new tech. They could push deeper into that space [AI] with an acquisition.

Should you buy Zoom stock here?

Zoom saw 3,672 of its customers bring in over $100,000 in revenue over the past twelve months. It ended the second quarter with 218,100 enterprise customers – up 1.0% versus last year. CFRA’s Snyder added:

That’s an important future area for them. They’re up against huge companies like Cisco and Microsoft. These platforms are ingrained in lot of enterprise – and to be winning customers is huge for Zoom.

Nonetheless, he maintained his “hold” rating on the Nasdaq-listed firm on Monday. His $75 price target suggests a near 10% upside from here.

