Bank for International Settlement (BIS) warns against crypto-related financial risks

The Bank for International Settlement (BIS) has warned about potential crypto-related risks, including liquidity, volatility, and capital flow, that might discourage emerging market economies (EMEs).

The financial institution remained concerned that evolving economies may fail to monitor cryptocurrencies while considering financial stability risks.

BIS warns of crypto-associated risks

Tuesday’s Consultative Group of Directors of Financial Stability report highlighted financial risks that make digital assets unappealing to EMEs. Meanwhile, the central banks of the United States, Mexico, Colombia, Canada, Chile, Argentina, Peru, and Brazil participated in the study.

The report indicated that cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin and Ethereum, claim to offer quick payments, high ROI, anonymity, and lower transaction charges. Such promises saw the crypto industry hitting the $3T market cap in 2021.

Nonetheless, the early 2022 market crash revealed weaknesses in the digital asset space, welcoming a prolonged crypto winter.

Crypto vulnerabilities in traditional financial system

While cryptocurrencies promise a decentralized, inclusive, and efficient financial system, their structural weaknesses in operation and design make them unattractive to the monetary sector. Further, these flaws can extend into the traditional financial markets as cryptos strive for global adoption.

The report stated that the traditional financial system’s exposure to digital currencies would catalyze monetary stability challenges, including market, bank disintermediation, capital flow, liquidity, operational, and credit risks.

Reportedly, financial regulators seem aware of the risks associated with digital currencies, with volatility taking center stage. That has triggered global crypto regulation, with countries like China issuing a blanket ban on digital assets.

However, stiffer rules could be damaging to the nascent cryptocurrency industry. Experts believe digital assets and blockchain are vital when utilized more practically. Thus, the Bank of International Settlement calls for a selective prohibition and regulation of some crypto assets.

Moreover, the global financial institution urges regulators to adopt a clear framework that distinguishes entity-based and activity-based regulations.

