Dick’s Sport Goods stock sinks 25% on Q2 results: buy the dip?
- Dick's Sporting Goods reports weak results for its fiscal second quarter.
- CFRA analyst Zachary Warring still over 30% upside in the retail stock.
- Dick's Sporting Goods stock is now down nearly 30% versus its YTD high.
Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE: DKS) opened more than 25% down this morning after reporting disappointing financial results for the second quarter.
Is it worth buying Dick’s Sporting Goods stock?Copy link to section
The sporting goods retailer now forecasts its comparable sales to remain flat or inch up 2.0% this year – roughly in line with a 1.0% increase that the analysts had called for.
Dick’s lowered its outlook for adjusted per-share earnings as well to between $11.50 and $12.30 in fiscal 2023. According to CFRA analyst Zachary Warring:
Dick’s is a top pick in retail even after a weak quarter as the company continues to gain market share, generate strong free cash flow, and repurchase shares aggressively.
He lowered his price objective on Dick’s Sporting Goods stock today to $150 that still suggests over 30% upside from here.
Dick’s Sporting Goods Q2 earnings snapshotCopy link to section
- Net income printed at $244 million versus the year $319 million
- Per-share earnings also declined from $3.25 to $2.82
- Adjusted EPS also came in at $2.82 as per the press release
- Sales jumped 3.6% on year-over-year basis to $3.22 billion
- Consensus was $3.81 a share on $3.23 billion in revenues
Dick’s Sporting Goods stock is down also because same-store sales were up 1.8% in the recently concluded quarter – also less than expected. Its CEO Lauren Hobart said today in a press release:
Our Q2 profitability was short of expectations due in large part to the impact of elevated inventory shrink, an increasingly serious issue impacting many retailers.
The stock market news arrives only a day after the Pennsylvania-based company announced a layoff to cut costs.
