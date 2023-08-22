Macy’s Inc (NYSE: M) ended 15% down on Tuesday even though its adjusted per-share earnings came in well ahead of Street estimates in its second financial quarter.

Macy’s did not lift its future guidance

Copy link to section

Despite beating expectations in the recently concluded quarter, the chain of department stores refrained from raising its full-year guidance.

It continues to see up to $23.2 billion in revenue in fiscal 2023 on $2.70 to $3.70 of adjusted EPS, as per the press release. According to CEO Jeff Gennette:

We take a cautious view of the consumer. We did have some shortfalls when we looked at credit income. We took note of potential new headwinds, like student loans, expiration of loan forgiveness, persistent inflation.

Macy’s stock is now trading at a year-to-date low.

Macy’s Q2 financial highlights

Copy link to section

Swung to a net loss of $22 million that translates to 8 cents a share

Had $275 million of net income in the same quarter last year

Adjusted EPS printed at 26 cents as per the earnings press release

Total revenue sunk just over 9.0% year-on-year to $5.28 billion

FactSet consensus was 14 cents a share on $5.26 billion in revenue

Macy’s saw its inventories recoil 10% in the second quarter. CEO Gennette said today on CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street”:

Save

The good news is that our inventory is in great shape. We’ve built in liquidity across all of our categories. We have a lot of confidence in what we’ve constructed for the back half of the year.

What else was noteworthy?

Copy link to section

Macy’s reported an 8.2% year-on-year hit to quarterly comparable sales at its owned store on Tuesday.

Its gross margin contracted 80 basis points to 38.1% in Q2. But the Chief Executive added:

We’ve got categories that are working like beauty – new additions like Nike. We’ve got Under Armour on deck for spring season. We’ve got Toys R Us Disney collaboration of 100th anniversary of Disney.

Note that Macy’s saw its brick-and-mortar as well as digital sales decline year-on-year in the second quarter. The former plunged 8.0% and latter 10%. Still, CEO Jeff Gennette said:

We’re multi-channel, multi-category. We’ve got great strength digitally, great strength on mall. We’re building new private brands. We’re reaching these customers with more modernized marketing.

On Tuesday, Macy’s also revealed plans of opening four new smaller shops.

Save