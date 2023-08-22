Shiba Inu developers planning Shibarium relaunch

Days after a much-anticipated network debut was derailed by network problems and a defective bridge, Shiba Inu developers are gradually moving towards a Shibarium network reopening by analyzing validator data and transactions.

The project’s principal Shiba Inu creator, who goes by the pseudonym Shytoshi Kusama, stated in a post early on Tuesday that the network was “almost ready to reopen to the public” and that there were safeguards in place to avoid a repeat of the outage. According to Kusama, Shibarium has been improved and adjusted after two days of testing and adjusting parameters to reach the “ready” stage. He said that as mentioned, Shibarium is still in testing, although it is producing blocks.

Addressing Shibarium’s challenges

Copy link to section

The Shibarium team has incorporated cutting-edge safety features to handle the significant increase of traffic that caused the previous issues. According to Kusama, the team has enabled a new monitoring system and additional “fail safes including rate limiting at the RPC level and auto server reset in case we get a huge level of traffic again.” These integrations support the platform’s dedication to uninterruptible service by displaying the team’s proactive response to potential traffic peaks.

Kusama addressed the community, addressing worries and critiques that have surrounding the project, particularly since the unanticipated suspension in operations, and frankly stated how to distinguish sincere comments from those intended to promote “fear, uncertainty, and doubt” or FUD. According to him, “You’ll be able to recognize fudders as they switch their concerns.

When will the Shibarium relaunch?

Copy link to section

The Shiba Inu lead developer revealed a number of actions, which include the installation of additional validators and a quick conclusion to the ongoing tests.

Save

In order to provide more opportunities for staking BONE tokens, more validators will go live tomorrow, according to Kusama.

Kusama also made mention of the creation of the “ShibPaper” framework, which aims to demonstrate a “working system for governance and management that proves our perpetual decentralized digital nation state is real and here to change the world.”

Save