VMware expands strategic partnership with Nvidia

VMware Inc (NYSE: VMW) is in focus in extended hours today after the cloud company revealed to have expanded its strategic partnership with Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA).

The New York listed firm says it has developed a fully-integrated Gen AI platform in collaboration with Nvidia that companies can run in their own data centres.

Such a solution caters particularly to businesses dealing with sensitive data. According to Raghu Raghuram – the Chief Executive of VMware:

We’re bringing the computation and the AI models to where the data is as opposed to saying, hey, take the next few years to put all of your data in a cloud and then you can go do AI.

Earlier this week, VMware secured provisional clearance from the British competition watchdog to be acquired by Broadcom. The Chief Executive remains confident that the said deal will close by October.

VMware Private AI Foundation will be available next year

The California-based company expects to launch the aforementioned set of tools that it developed with Nvidia in 2024, as per the press release.

It is yet to reveal the price tag on the VMware Private AI Foundation as well. On CNBC’s “Closing Bell: Overtime”, CEO Raghuram also said today:

This solution simplifies infrastructure problem and controls we’ve built in to enable what we call Private AI solves [legal and privacy concerns]. So, we’re super optimistic it’ll be very valuable to customers.

Note that VMware has been working with Nvidia Corp for about a decade. The stock market news arrives only days before it’s scheduled to report its financial results for the second quarter.

